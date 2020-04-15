Ninety Minutes In, Even More #Creators4Comics Items Go to Auction

Bleeding Cool ran a bunch of Twitter listings for #Creators4Comics auctions benefitting comic books stores earlier today. They included writer's masterclasses by Scott Snyder, getting drawn into an erotic comic by Chip Zdarsky, and original art by Alex Maleev, Greg Capullo and Phil Jimenez. But that was merely the first tiniest slice. Here are a few more that have gone up in the last hour, with many, many more to come through the day. Any creator can participate, they can run their own individual auctions by tweeting under the hashtag #Creators4Comics. They will offer everything from signed comics to artwork to unique events and experiences. The auctions have now begun, and will be continuing until 12pm ET Monday, April 20th. Here are the first such listings. Expect hundreds more, and keep refreshing this link.

AUCTION: a NEVER-SEEN GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY / DEVIL DINOSAUR TEAM-UP SCRIPT! I wrote it in 2015 but then Moon Girl happened so this comic couldn't. It's got TIME TRAVEL and DINOSAURS and JOKES and only 3 people alive have read it. 20 pgs, delivered digitally, reply to bid! pic.twitter.com/oQ8B4nx6xS — Ryan North (@ryanqnorth) April 15, 2020

Hey, #Creators4Comics. I am auctioning ONE issue of our The Ludocrats. The comic isn't available, and won't be until Diamond restarts. This is the first issue sold in the world. Start bid $20. Tweet your bid here. Winner pays @BincFoundation direct. Auction ends April 20th 12PM pic.twitter.com/mO1BziSZH8 — Kieron Gillen (@kierongillen) April 15, 2020

I had the suggestion of me running a one off DIE game online for a group of you and yuour as a #Creators4Comics thing. Is this the sort of thing someone would bid for? — Kieron Gillen (@kierongillen) April 15, 2020

Hey, how about this 11×17" Warlock pin-up for the #Creators4Comics auction? It was part of a pricey Kickstarter tier that was never purchased, this seems like a swell way to get it out of the house :) pic.twitter.com/6JtO9xYAHf — Sandy Jarrell (@sandy_jarrell) April 15, 2020

My @Creators4Comics donation. Signed 1 and 2 collections of Doomsday Clock, and an original colored piece by me over a Gary Frank image. Bidding starts at $100.

Bid by replying to this tweet, ends April 20, 12 pm EST, winner donates directly to @BincFoundation #Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/wUDfBYnrWJ — Brad Anderson (@bdanderson13) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning off a signed copy of Master and Apprentice w/ Celebration-exclusive cover for #Creators4Comics! • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $30!

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/InU1lXpU3Z — Claudia Gray (@claudiagray) April 15, 2020

For #Creators4Comics I'm auctioning my last copy of a comic that literally doesn't exist.

'Blue Blazes' was a calling card for editors (it worked). Only 25 copies exist. It's technically my first published work. Tweet bids here. Winner pays @BincFoundation. Ends April 20th 12PM pic.twitter.com/bhuZx1DP7s — Alex Paknadel (@AlexPaknadel) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning off a GRAYSON OMNIBUS with a sketch (of your choice) on the IFC for #Creators4Comics!

• Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $50!

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation & I'll mail you the book. pic.twitter.com/PkAlbLJ6X4 — Tim Seeley (@HackinTimSeeley) April 15, 2020

My auction for #Creators4Comics –cover of Star Trek #80 (@DCComics )–pencils by me, inked by Jerome Moore. Starting bid: $100

Bidding ends April 20, 12pm EST

Bid on this thread, payment made directly to @BincFoundation @Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/8RHW5SQWsj — Peter Krause (@petergkrause) April 15, 2020

It's #Creators4Comics time! Manuel and I are offering a complete THE ORACLE CODE extravaganza!* • Bid by replying to this tweet (open INTL)

• Opening bid: $25

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/6FpYxkGBsx — Marieke Nijkamp (@mariekeyn) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning a signed ARC of NETWORK EFFECT, the new Murderbot novel, for #Creators4Comics

• Bid by reply to this tweet

* US only, Opening bid $25

• Auction ends 4/20 @ 12 PM EST.

• Winner pays @BINCFoundation directly https://t.co/sz4rFz0hrQ @Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/bEPZHp0HuB — Martha Wells (@marthawells1) April 15, 2020

As part of #Creators4Comics, an effort help struggling comic/indie book stores I'm auctioning this original 13 x 16 litho, "Better Angels."

• Bid by replying to this tweet! (starts at 50.00)

• Auction ends 4/20, 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation. I ship. pic.twitter.com/LMlGY6w3Tp — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 15, 2020

Hi! #Creators4Comics is raising $ for comic shops/indie bookstores w/art & more! Bid on this hand-drawn DC Bombshells S1 Katana #SketchCard drawn by me! • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Start at: $35

• Auction ends 4/20@12 P EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/PRh6JxP4GG — razillustration (@razortizart) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics auction supporting @BincFoundation! 4 Creator/Indy HCs!

White Ash VOL 1 signed bookplate edition, Moon Girl GN signed, The 27 Club Rock Hard edition, Death Sentence VOL 1! Reply w/bid, ends 12pm EST APR 19TH.

Winner shows proof of donation for winning amount. pic.twitter.com/yk5Y88q8QZ — David (LyonsdenCS) (@DrivingCreators) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning off our v rare Vader's Castle Box Set, signed and with a sketch cover of your choice for #Creators4Comics • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $40

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/6S511rC8pA — Derek Charm (@derek_charm) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning off a SIGNED copy of my Star Wars: Forces of Destiny comic AND Star Wars: Rebel Rising for #Creators4Comics! • Bid by replying to this tweet

• US only

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

• Winner donates directly to @BINC https://t.co/vVJqiRzeoU pic.twitter.com/15rpchoFLo — Beth Revis 🖤 (@bethrevis) April 15, 2020

As part of #Creators4Comics, an effort help struggling comic/indie book stores I'm auctioning this original 11 x 14 original , "Soul Anchor."

• Bid by replying to this tweet! (starts at 50.00)

• Auction ends 4/20, 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/HK1KbZUSLC — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 15, 2020

I'm taking part in #Creators4Comics! I'm offering this 11 x15 Sweet Tooth drawing • Bid by replying to this tweet.

• Opening bid: $300

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/B9Tpm27rLX — Jeff Lemire (@JeffLemire) April 15, 2020

For #Creators4Comics I'm teaming up with @CadenceComicArt to donate the original art for my Shield covers. https://t.co/odyrrarcIh

Bid by replying to this tweet • Bid start at $100 • Auction ends April 20 @ 12PM EST • Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation. pic.twitter.com/bOGOlOnmOn — Christian Ward (@cjwardart) April 15, 2020

Offering this #SavageDragon #200 sketch cover for #Creators4Comics! Signed by @ErikJLarsen & @ChrisEliopoulos, with a tiny sketch by Erik. • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $20

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/kuI6Z3G5JT — Russ Burlingame (@russburlingame) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning off a signed copy of SM: FFH: PETER AND NED'S ULTIMATE TRAVEL JOURNAL to raise money for comic shops & indie bookstores #Creators4Comics

• Bid by replying to this tweet (US only).

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/sp9uGE7KbG — Babu Prit (Preeti Chhibber) (@runwithskizzers) April 15, 2020

I'm helping #Creators4Comics by offering an 11"x15" commission of a character of your choice. • Bid by replying to this tweet.

• Opening bid: $300

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation A few examples of what to expect, below. pic.twitter.com/ssyEin2BQY — Tom Raney (@TomRaney_art) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics @RoStein404 and I are offering the original art to CROWDED vol 2. Bids start at $100.

Bid by replying to this tweet!

Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation

If you're not bidding, please share! pic.twitter.com/hCLMofQo9h — Aw beans, it's Ted "Nibs" Brandt (@ten_bandits) April 15, 2020

I'm are raising money for comic shops & indie bookstores under #Creators4Comics, by auctioning a set of scripts from MIDNIGHTER 1 – 12, chosen by you! • Bid by replying to this tweet

• Opening bid – $20

• Auction ends 4/20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BINC pic.twitter.com/nVIzSBwWWG — Steve Orlando (@thesteveorlando) April 15, 2020

Let's raise money for comic shops & indie bookstores! I'm auctioning off $100+ worth of my Marvel young readers books for #Creators4Comics • Bid by replying to this tweet (US shipping only) • Auction ends April 20 @ 12PM EST • Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation. pic.twitter.com/8YN0NiSqW9 — Brandon T. Snider (@BrandonTSnider) April 15, 2020

Not 100% sure how this works. But I shall auction this #WonderWoman cover #755 #Inkworks by 🖋👁🤙🏼 w#Pencils by #RobsonRocha

This is the OG published art w my actual #inks over #graylinepencils

This is an actual pic of the art on standard #DCcomics stock.#Creators4Comics https://t.co/7eWo4ltn9s pic.twitter.com/iULOZZHSPX — Danny Miki 🤙🏼 (@DannyMiki_) April 15, 2020

Lastly, I'm auctioning off an original Harry Potter 9×12 sketch from Evan "Doc" Shaner for #Creators4Comics!

• Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $50

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation & I'll mail you the art pic.twitter.com/d6zsZjkhdY — Lan Is Staying Home Playing Animal Crossing (@pittsed_off) April 15, 2020

I'm taking part in the #Creators4Comics auction starting TODAY! I have a signed Superman statue I designed for @DCComics, along with the original design art! Both the base and box are signed- and I doodled on the box! Opening bid is $200. Here's what you do… 1/1 pic.twitter.com/ptsIU6navi — Cully Hamner (@CullyHamner) April 15, 2020

Creators are raising money for comic shops & indie bookstores under #Creators4Comics. I'm auctioning a one-of-a-kind custom EMPTY MAN hardcover! • Bid by replying to this tweet.

• Opening bid – $40

• Auction ends 4-20 @ 12 PM EST.

• Winner donates directly to @BINC. pic.twitter.com/EjrKciSJGn — Cullen Bunn 🎃 (@cullenbunn) April 15, 2020

So, for #Creators4Comics I am putting this original of my 2010 illustration of Amora, done for women of Marvel book.

It was made in parallel of the digital version and was not supposed to leave my home except for exhibitions

Bid starts at 500$ pic.twitter.com/BwfuJRndFY — Stephanie Hans (@HansStephanie) April 15, 2020

I'll also throw in the last one of 40 bookplates @ohotnig produced for the launch of TURNCOAT. The aliens in the book were never revealed, so this was the only time the design was ever published. #Creators4Comicshttps://t.co/VZQt5UaMNx pic.twitter.com/7pQisyLqMN — Alex Paknadel (@AlexPaknadel) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics I'm auctioning all 4 #WicDiv hardcovers! They're in the original shrinkwrap, but I'll unwrap and sign them upon request! • Bid by replying to this tweet

• Opening bid – $150

• Auction ends 4/20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/oYB9ykhKeL — Clayton Cowles (@ClaytonCowles) April 15, 2020

AUCTION! I'm raising money for comic shops/indie bookstores via #Creators4Comics! WIN – plot for the 10-page IMMORTAL HULK prologue from NO SURRENDER!

Bid by replying to this thread! Min 1$ increments, starting bid $10!

Auction ends Noon EST 4/20/20!

Winner donates direct 2 BINC. — Al Ewing Writes Comics (@Al_Ewing) April 15, 2020

Auctioning this Jessica Jones painted 11×17 pin-up to assist comic book retailers and independent bookstores during this difficult period. Bidding starts at $150.

Bid by replying to this tweet, ends April 20, 12 pm EST, winner donates directly to @BincFoundation

#Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/4eMtZJyh5z — michael gaydos (@gaydosmichael) April 15, 2020

AUCTION! I'm raising money for comic shops/indie bookstores via #Creators4Comics! WIN – the final pitch document for NEW AVENGERS!

Bid by replying to this thread! Minimum 1$ increments, starting bid $10!

Auction ends 4/20/20 at Noon EST!

Winner donates direct to BINC. — Al Ewing Writes Comics (@Al_Ewing) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics I'm auctioning all 9 #WicDiv trade paperbacks, signed by me! Bid strong, it's for retailers! • Bid by replying to this tweet

• Opening bid – $100

• Auction ends 4/20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/s6KygeIuYb — Clayton Cowles (@ClaytonCowles) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL COMIC BOOK STORES. win this ORIGINAL COVER ART: TEEN TITANS #39. inks 11"x17" (retail $2000)

• Bid by replying to this tweet. bidding starts @ $100.

• Auction ends 4/20 @ 12PM EST.

• Winner donates directly to @BINC. https://t.co/FF5p9GXVe3 pic.twitter.com/sFaAznvIHi — bernard chang (@thebernardchang) April 15, 2020

Up for auction: Locke & Key HC signed by @joe_hill & @GR_comics + the Anywhere Key! 3 highest bidders win 1 book/key set each, all for #Creators4Comics!

• Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $100!

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST!

• Winner donates to @BINC! pic.twitter.com/Xi45Y6oxr1 — Israel Skelton (@SkeltonCrew) April 15, 2020

I'm taking part in #Creators4Comics. I'm offering an original illustration of a character you choose! OC, fanart, anything. • Bid by replying to this tweet (INTL)

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/jDTrBXY2aU — Diana Sousa (@DianaSousaArt) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning this @johntylerchris C2e2 variant of Wolverine 1. I will sign/personalize. All to benefit comic shops. #Creators4Comics .

• Bid by replying to this tweet.

• Opening bid: $100.

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/4jV2IJJ8Bo — Benjamin Percy (@Benjamin_Percy) April 15, 2020

Win 3 signed copies of GOLDIE VANCE: THE HOTEL WHODUNIT & a 30 min. Skype/Zoom visit with me!

• Bid by replying to this tweet (US only, opening bid $100).

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to the @BincFoundation #Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/S0hBQgzMAj — Lilliam Rivera (@lilliamr) April 15, 2020

For #Creators4Comics today, I'm auctioning: "Get drunk with Leah Williams on Skype while she gives you a tour of her Animal Crossing island." • @ reply w your bids to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $10

• auction ends 4/20, 12pm EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/evsP9fZ7sB — Leah Williams (@mymonsterischic) April 15, 2020

Auctioning this dbl pg from PULSE to assist comic book retailers and independent bookstores during this difficult period. 17×21 in. Bidding starts at $100.

Bid by replying to this tweet, ends April 20, 12 pm EST, winner donates directly to @BincFoundation

#Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/6wWc4mhu43 — michael gaydos (@gaydosmichael) April 15, 2020

Throwing this @RealGDT tribute watercolor (11×17) I did a couple years back up in the #Creators4Comics auction to help comic shops. I've never shared this one before. Opening bid is $200. Reply with bids, ends the 20th at 12pm ET. Donation goes directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/gUv1slHfCe — Nacho Man Sandy Cabbage (@TreeBeerd) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics Auction! We're auctioning putting YOUR KIDS in the next I AM kids book.

& A COPY OF #TheLincolnConspiracy 2 weeks before it comes out.

You get it first!

• Bid by replying to this tweet (US only)

• ends 4/20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates to @BINCFoundation pic.twitter.com/W717TgUFAk — Brad Meltzer (@bradmeltzer) April 15, 2020

Auctioning this cover from 24 to assist comic book retailers and independent bookstores during this difficult period. 11×17, ink on paper. Bidding starts at $80.

Bid by replying to this tweet, ends April 20, 12 pm EST, winner donates directly to @BincFoundation

#Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/kyfroqJpKW — michael gaydos (@gaydosmichael) April 15, 2020

I'm raising money for comic shops & indie bookstores for #Creators4Comics • Get a signed copy of my Superhero Playbook • I will match the top bidder • Bid by replying to this tweet • Auction ends April 20 @ 12PM EST • Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/GFdJsc6VCR — Randall Lotowycz (@RandallLotowycz) April 15, 2020

A thread of auctions to benefit comic shops as part of #Creators4Comics! First: a set of STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #1 covers, incl. rare variants! Bid by replying to this tweet, opening bid $75. Ends 4/20, 12 pm EST. Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation. pic.twitter.com/YnMyuIbMMc — Greg Pak (@gregpak) April 15, 2020

Those with auctions can also promote them by messaging @Creators4Comics. Twitter users scroll through the auction items under the hashtag and reply to individual item threads to place their bids in increments of $1 or more. To bid on auctions, all you need is a Twitter account. Bid on items you are interested in by replying to the item tweet. Keep track of the auctions you're bidding on in case you are outbid. Anyone can bid on an item and anyone can join in and post an auction. You do not need an invitation to participate.

Donate the final auction amount to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC) here. You will need a credit card to make a donation to BINC. Then direct message the person auctioning the item and send them proof of your donation in the form of a confirmation email (or screen shot of the email from BINC). The winning bidder donates directly to BINC and submits the proof of donation to the auctioneer to claim their item. BINC is taking applications for stores in need now and will start providing direct aid to stores at the end of April. Here are some planned items coming through.