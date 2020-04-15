Creators4Comics Auction Begins to Benefit Comic Shops

As Bleeding Cool mentioned the other day, comic book creators Kami Garcia, Brian Michael Bendis, Gwenda Bond, Sam Humphries and Phil Jimenez are behind #Creators4Comics. A new fundraising initiative to benefit comic book stores, via the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC). Any creator can participate, they can run their own individual auctions by tweeting under the hashtag #Creators4Comics. They will offer everything from signed comics to artwork to unique events and experiences. The auctions have now begun, and will be continuing until 12pm ET Monday, April 20th. Here are the first such listings. Expect hundreds more, and keep refreshing this link.

I'm auctioning off an ORIGINAL EROTIC SHORT STORY, featuring YOU, which I will read to you sensually via Zoom! All for #Creators4Comics! • Bid by replying to this tweet!

• Opening bid: $40!

• Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

• Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation — Chip Zdarsky (@zdarsky) April 15, 2020

I'm taking part in #Creators4Comics to raise $ for comic shops & indie bookstores! I'm offering 2 copies of CRETACEOUS #1, the ultra rare, ashcan version of VORACIOUS #1. Reply to this tweet to bid. Opening bid: $50. Top 2 bids win! Auction ends 4/20, 12PM EST. @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/P9F4HP4uWE — Markisan Naso (@DarthSan) April 15, 2020

I'm participating in #Creators4Comics! Win a fully annotated (by hand, by me) hardcover copy of AN UNKINDNESS OF MAGICIANS Bid by replying to this tweet/ opening bid $50

US only

Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation — Kat Howard (@KatWithSword) April 15, 2020

Im raising $ with #Creators4Comics Win a signed copy of Mera, Dorothy Must Die, Stealing Snow, & a Mera Funko. Bids start @ $20. Bid by replying to this tweet. Open to US/INTL. Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST. Winner donates directly to @BINC. https://t.co/3CxOX3emK3 — danielle paige (@daniellempaige) April 15, 2020

I am auctioning this recent color penciled Daredevil sketch, roughly 9×12 on a nice watercolor paper to assist comic book retailers and independent bookstores during this difficult period. Bid by replying to this tweet. Opening bid 150 USD. #Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/DZDN7kh0BV — Alex Maleev (@alexmaleev) April 15, 2020

Hi, all! #Creators4Comics is raising $ for comic shops & indie bookstores w/art, services, & more!

I'm contributing the original art to this @DCComics villains jam!

Bid right here on Twitter!

Auction ends April 20 @12 PM EST.

(the winner donates directly to @BINC!)

📖❤️ pic.twitter.com/STEvDOjLMn — Phil Jimenez (@Philjimeneznyc) April 15, 2020

Calling upon the Capullo Army to help raise funds for comic shops affected be this terrible pandemic. Please bid generously as 100% of your bid will benefit those in need🤘🏻✏️🤘🏻#Creators4Comics pic.twitter.com/qGNQbot1j1 — Greg Capullo (@GregCapullo) April 15, 2020

I'm taking part in #Creators4Comics! Offering something a little different; a 40 min portfolio review/discussion -You must have an online portfolio

-Bid by replying to this tweet.

-Opening bid: $50

-Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

-Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation — Declan Shalvey BOG BODIES out April 22 (@declanshalvey) April 15, 2020

For #Creators4Comics, I'm auctioning my last Coffin Bound riso print ashcan (limited print of 300) + a signed annotated script to issue 1. Auction ends April 20th 12 PM EST.

Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation. A very good cause- RTs appreciated! pic.twitter.com/rsK8H7QvGv — Dan Watters (@DanPGWatters) April 15, 2020

Creators are raising money 4 comic shops& bookstores under #Creators4Comics.Win SUPERMAN 16 COVER(inks over blueline)ART:

•Bid by replying to this tweet (specify INTL or US)

•Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

•Winner donates DIRECTLY to @BincFoundation https://t.co/rmZvGixKW6 pic.twitter.com/QprqBK6AM8 — Joe Prado (@Joe_Prado) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics I'm offering the original art for the @TheBigBang_ VOID TRIP trade variant along with a signed copy of trade. Bid by replying to this tweet

Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation If you're not bidding, signal boost! pic.twitter.com/f0PvIE2Gn6 — Plaid Klaus (@plaidklaus) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning 3 signed/personalised bundles of my comics along with a mini sketch for #Creators4Comics! Bid by tweeting your offer and which bundle👇

Star Wars

Limbo

Angelic

Starting bid is £20/$20 each

Auction ends April 20th 12 PM

Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation x pic.twitter.com/ZB6fiM2MLS — Caspar Wijngaard (@Casparnova) April 15, 2020

Auction for #Creators4Comics @Creators4Comics

Frank Cirocco's '87 "The Dazzler" lithograph, # 340/2500, signed and framed

Winner can have it shipped to them or choose to donate it to @ComicConMuseum in their name

Ends April 20th @ 12PM EST

Winner donates direct to @BincFoundation pic.twitter.com/defgtcVrIt — Lorna Dane (@MagnetrixDane) April 15, 2020

Seems like most of you would like me to offer a writing class for the #creators4comics auction, so I'll be announcing that later today. Will do a master class about first issues, so look for it so you can bid on a spot! Will be fun… — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) April 15, 2020

#Creators4Comics I'm offering the full script to These Savage Shores #1 signed + a sketch.

Bid by replying to this tweet!

Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST.

Winner donates directly to @BincFoundation

If you're not bidding, signal boost! <3 pic.twitter.com/h0XI3BtsdC — Ram V (@therightram) April 15, 2020

Coyotes #5 Abuelas. Pencil. Opening bid $200 pic.twitter.com/Y9lanSXSYl — Caitlin Yarsky (@yarrrsky) April 15, 2020

Bliss #1, double page spread- The Courthouse. Pen and ink. Opening bid $400. pic.twitter.com/aLRrpiNEfd — Caitlin Yarsky (@yarrrsky) April 15, 2020

I'm auctioning off the original pencil art of my Batman piece (free shipping) for #Creators4Comics Bid by replying to this tweet.

Auction ends April 20 @ 12 PM EST

Winner donates directly to @BINChttps://t.co/ABAVCxoXFC pic.twitter.com/WnEl3eB6e7 — George Caltsoudas (@caltsoudas) April 15, 2020

Those with auctions can also promote them by messaging @Creators4Comics. Twitter users scroll through the auction items under the hashtag and reply to individual item threads to place their bids in increments of $1 or more. To bid on auctions, all you need is a Twitter account. Bid on items you are interested in by replying to the item tweet. Keep track of the auctions you're bidding on in case you are outbid. Anyone can bid on an item and anyone can join in and post an auction. You do not need an invitation to participate.

Donate the final auction amount to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC) here. You will need a credit card to make a donation to BINC. Then direct message the person auctioning the item and send them proof of your donation in the form of a confirmation email (or screen shot of the email from BINC). The winning bidder donates directly to BINC and submits the proof of donation to the auctioneer to claim their item. BINC is taking applications for stores in need now and will start providing direct aid to stores at the end of April. Here are some planned items coming through.