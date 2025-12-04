Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Andrzej Sapkowski, the witcher

The Witcher: The Last Wish Gets A Graphic Novel Adaptation In 2026

The Witcher: The Last Wish, one of creator Andrzej Sapkowski's original Witcherverse short stories, will get the graphic novel treatment in August 2026.

The story features the pivotal first meeting between Geralt of Rivia and the powerful sorceress Yennefer

Graphically adapted by Marcin Zwierzchowsi, with art from Guillermo Fajardo and cover by Kai Carpenter

The 72-page volume continues the acclaimed series of Witcherverse adaptations of Sapkowski’s original stories

The Witcher: The Last Wish, one of creator Andrzej Sapkowski's original Witcherverse short stories, will get the graphic novel treatment in August 2026. The sixth of the seven original short stories includes the introduction of the magical sorceress Yennefer in her first meeting with Geralt, written by the CD Projekt Red Studio's editor and writer Marcin Zwierzchowsi, with English adaptation by Stefan Kiełbasiewicz, art by Zenescope artist Guillermo Fajardo, colours by Neeraj Menon and letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. The 72 page graphic novel will be published by Dark Horse Comics in paperback and hardcover on the 11th of August 2026 with cover art by series cover artist Kai Carpenter. It will follow the five previous books, A Grain of Truth, The Lesser Evil, A Question of Price, The Edge of the World and upcoming The Witcher.

"Driven by unhealthy curiosity, Dandelion breaks a magic seal and unleashes a djinn whom he hopes will grant his wishes. Instead, the creature attacks him, leaving him with wounds only a mage can heal. Geralt rushes the bard to a nearby town, but in a city where casting spells carries heavy penalties, there is only one sorceress who might help—Yennefer of Vengerberg. Despite her beauty, grace, and zeal, can she be trusted? With the djinn set loose, Geralt is at the mercy of magic. And as a struggle for power and control begins, wishes are made, but whose are being granted?"

"This story is really special, as it introduces one of the most important characters in Geralt's life — Yennefer. And what an introduction it is! She's fierce, and as beautiful as she is dangerous. We needed to get Yennefer right. And when I saw Guillermo's first designs for her, and saw how he captured this duality in her, I knew the whole story would now work."

