Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: Madam Masque, mary jane watson

There's Something About Mary Jane Watson In Venom #253 (Spoilers)

There's Something About Mary Jane Watson In Venom #253 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez (Spoilers)

There's something about Mary Jane Watson. Everyone seems to want to get inside her it seems. Whether that's Paul Rabin or Flash Thompson of late, there's a couple more to add to the mix with today's Venom #253 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez. So Madame Masque knows that Mary Jane Watson is the new host of the Venom symbiote and because with great power, there must come great responsibility. Even to Mary Jane's agent, Meredith, who has been doing her best to get her work…

Of course, Mary Jane Watson was never the greatest actor, but this issue is full of her having to step up, performing to Madame Masque, while not sure how much of what Flash Thompson is saying is playing the part, or saying it from the heart…

As Venom gets deeper inside Mary Jane than ever before. Chance would be a fine thing for Flash Thompson.

But now that the source of Madam Masque's information has been made clear, it's time to turn the asset… and turn down Flash Thompson.

Well, her agent will be pleased even if no one else is. As Paul's belongings litter the living room, shipped out and now shipping back in again.

I mean, like she can talk. Mary Jane Watson has never really risen above soap opera in that part of her chosen career.

Notepad, laptop, cracked phone, everyone is double-screening their conversation here in one way or another.



And any excuse for Paul to cover his recent ex in electrodes. And at least she's not lying to Madame Masque about everything.

Soap opera acting, that's what this calls for. And it seems to be working…

The AIM guys listening to, basically, The Archers (which just celebrated their 75th anniversary) will stay with me for a long time. More than the inevitable that follows. But as for Peter Parker? Well, he seems to be the only one not glomming on Mary Jane right now… but that's only because he's feeling Wretched.

Venom #253 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez and Amazing Spider-Man #19 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz are published by Marvel Comics today.

Venom #253 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

MASQUE MAKES HER MOVE! Madame Masque wants Venom out of her way – one way or the other. And somehow, she's found out who's under the goo. With all the power of A.I.M. in her golden glove, she's turning the screws on the world's strangest roommates…but will the goosome twosome squish under the pressure? Or is Madame Masque waking up the monster within?

MASQUE MAKES HER MOVE! Madame Masque wants Venom out of her way – one way or the other. And somehow, she's found out who's under the goo. With all the power of A.I.M. in her golden glove, she's turning the screws on the world's strangest roommates…but will the goosome twosome squish under the pressure? Or is Madame Masque waking up the monster within? Amazing Spider-Man #19 by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz

SPIDEY VS. HELLGATE, ROUND TWO! The spacefaring SPIDER-MAN heads back to Earth – only to find HELLGATE standing in his way! Spider-Man's finally strong enough to beat the most powerful foe he's ever faced…right?!

SPIDEY VS. HELLGATE, ROUND TWO! The spacefaring SPIDER-MAN heads back to Earth – only to find HELLGATE standing in his way! Spider-Man's finally strong enough to beat the most powerful foe he's ever faced…right?!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!