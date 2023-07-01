Posted in: Comics | Tagged: lfcc, london

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In July 2023

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for July 2023, kicks off with signings at Gosh Comics today and the London Film And Comic Con next weekend over in Hammersmith., and a South London Comic & Zine Fair the weekend after that. Going to be a busy July! Who needs San Diego Comic Con?

Saturday, 1st of July

Will Morris signing at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 12-1pm to celebrate the release of the book edition of Gospel, from Image Comics. You can also pick up a bookplate edition of the comic from the Gosh Comics website for mail-order or for collection.

Sean Phillips and son Jacob Phillips at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 1-2pm to celebrate the launch of the exclusive bookplate edition of Night Fever, from Image Comics.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Creating Comics and Graphic Novels at Goldsmiths, University of London, Deptford, £300

Learn how to capture stories through pictures on this practical course led by multi-award-winning author and illustrator Alexis Deacon. This 6-week live and online course explores what makes a compelling comic and graphic novel, and will help you take the first steps towards making an original story of your own creation.

Sunday, 2nd of July

Manga Club! TCR Bar, 183 Tottenham Court Road, 1.30-3.30pm.

"If you love manga then please join us for our weekly manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people!"

Wednesday, 5th of July

Dan Slott Signing Spider-Man: End Of The Spider-Verse, Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 5-6pm.

Thursday, 6th of July

A Rachael Smith Double Signing signing at Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 6-7pm. Not one, but two of her latest books, Snippets and Isabella & Blodwen.

Troopers Soho, from 7pm. Those who know, know.

Friday, 7th of July

The London Film And Comic Con, Olympia London, Hammersmith. Your favourite stars from TV, Film and Comics as well as a whole host of fun activities including photo shoots, panels, autograph sessions and hundreds of stalls full of TV and Film memorabilia to browse. Guests includeBrian Bolland, Barry Kitson, Alison Sampson, Simon Bisley, Claudia Christian, Dan Boultwood, Amrit Birdi, Mark Buckingham, Mike Collins, Rachael Smith, Ramzee, Kit Buss, John McCrea, Paul Cornell, Torunn Gronbeck, Simon Furman, Andy Diggle, Pau Scorpi, Guillermo Ortego, Rachael Stott, Kef F, Peter Hogan, Dani, Sarah Graley, Andrew Cartmel, Dan Slott, Hunt Emerson, Erica Schultz. From £16 to £121

Declan Shalvey Signing Alien, The Art of Declan Shalvey, Time Before Time, and Old Dog at Forbidden Planet London, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 5-6pm.

Saturday, 8th of July

The London Film And Comic Con, Olympia London, Hammersmith.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Creating Comics and Graphic Novels at Goldsmiths, University of London, Deptford, £300

Sunday, 9th of July

The London Film And Comic Con, Olympia London, Hammersmith.

Wednesday, 12th of July

Reads July, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7pm

As we melt into this hot, sticky summer why not join us on a trip to the land where the sun always shines. This coming July Reads will be passing round the popcorn as we take in a matinee performance of Sammy Harkham's masterly Hollywood fable BLOOD OF THE VIRGIN. As always our Reads pick is available from our besties at Gosh Comics with the discount code READSJULY23

Thursday, 13th of July

Talk: Hancock – The Lad Himself, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho,, 6-8pm.

Join B7 Comics in association with the Cartoon Museum for 45-minute panel discussion about Hancock: The Lad Himself, an epic graphic novel following comedian Tony Hancock from cradle to grave as he agonises his way through life, work and even contributes his own opinion on the way his story is told as the book develops. B7 Comics publisher Helen Quigley will chat to writer Stephen Walsh, artist Keith Page and the book's editor John Freeman, about how the life of a legendary comedy icon was transformed into a 300-page graphic novel. How the book came about, the novel's development and creation, and how Tony Hancock's personality and lingering influence gave the book its unique and poignant tone. The panel will be followed by a Q&A and the chance to pick up a copy of the limited edition book signed by the creators.

Friday, 14th of July

London One Piece Anime and Manga Meetup Group, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, 7.15-9.15pm.

"Come join us to talk about the latest One Piece episodes, Chapters, Theories, Projects, Games and more at London Meltdown Bar. After you are invited to stay at Karaoke Night and have fun!"

Saturday, 15th of July

Women in comics at Waterstones Piccadilly, 4pm, £8

Join us for an afternoon of celebrating women in comics with artist and writers Alison Sampson, Chrissy Williams and Sofie Dodgson.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Creating Comics and Graphic Novels at Goldsmiths, University of London, Deptford, £300

Sunday, 16th of July

The South London Comic & Zine Fair with Avery Hill Publishing, Stanley Arts in Norwood.

Manga Club! TCR Bar, 183 Tottenham Court Road, 1.30-3.30pm.

Saturday, 22nd of July

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Monday, 24th of July

Relaxed Mondays, 11am-1.30pm & 2.30-5pm, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, Free.

Our sessions (Morning: 11.30am – 1.30pm and Afternoon: 2.30pm-5.00pm) include a cartooning workshop with our cartooning expert (best for ages 8-14) that you can dip in and out of as you feel comfortable. We also have a self-guided trail around the museum (all ages) that you can take without the normal amount of guests in the space. Guests can use the session anyway they please and go at their own pace. Our cartoonist-in-residence, Jadore will also be in attendance at some of the sessions to offer more cartooning insight. You can see more of his work here. Drinks and snacks will be available and all family members are welcome to come. We do ask that you book a FREE ticket space for EVERY person who will be attending the museum in your group just so that we can monitor the number of guests at each workshop. This is to keep the space very relaxed and not overcrowded so that no one is overwhelmed.

Summer Camp 24 July Week 1 Comic Club Age 7-15, Fortismere School, Tetherdown

Overview of comics and cartoon history and how they been used as tools for storytelling and communication over the years.

Showing how the human body works and is designed to move.

How to work up designs for different types of characters and how they fit into the stories you want to tell.

Overview of comics storytelling, layout and structure.

A look at the basics of comics scriptwriting and how to produce clear lettering by hand for comics.

An exploration of different colouring techniques (including, if possible, computer colouring).

Using the skills gathered so far, students will work on their own comic stories.

By the end of the course each student will produce their own complete 8 – 12 page comic strip.

Tuesday, 27th of July

Summer Camp 24 July Week 1 Comic Club Age 7-15, Fortismere School, Tetherdown

Wednesday, 28th of July

Summer Camp 24 July Week 1 Comic Club Age 7-15, Fortismere School, Tetherdown

Thursday, 27th of July

Workshop – Aardman Animation Model Making, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, Free.

For the Thirtieth Anniversary of Wallace & Gromit, The Wrong Trousers. Come and make your own Wallace & Gromit characters to take home with you, ably assisted by Will Harding – one of Aardman Animation's own modelmakers. Workshops are suitable for age 6+, but we recommend the evening workshop for adults only. Tickets are limited, so book now as they are sure to sell out quickly! Please arrive promptly for your session as the workshops will start on time. Three Separate Sessions in One Day:

14:00 – 15:00: Session 1 (Children)

16:00 – 17:00: Session 2 (Children)

19:00 – 20:00: Session 3 (Adults)

Summer Camp 24 July Week 1 Comic Club Age 7-15, Fortismere School, Tetherdown

Friday, 28th of July

Summer Camp 24 July Week 1 Comic Club Age 7-15, Fortismere School, Tetherdown

London One Piece Anime and Manga Meetup Group, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, 7.15-9.15pm.

Saturday, 29th of July

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Sunday, 30th of July

Rian Hughes signing Rayguns & Rocketships at the Paperback & Pulp Fair alongside the Bloomsbury Ephemera Fair, Holiday Inn, Bloomsbury.

Monday, 31st of July

Summer Camp 31 July Week 2 Comic Club Age 7-15, Fortismere School, Tetherdown

Ongoing Exhibitions

Norman Thelwell Saves the Planet to September 3rd, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

Published in 1971, The Effluent Society by Norman Thelwell spoke about modern life and how the progress of humanity has led to us having an impact on the world. Many climate experts have struggled to instill the same love for our natural world that his work was able to. In his own words: 'I was a sort of an unofficial country cartoonist, doing funny drawings that involved birds, cattle, pigs and poultry. One day I did a pony drawing and it was like striking a sensitive nerve. The response was instantaneous.' Thelwell's love for the countryside was front and centre in The Effluent Society and his opinions were quite forward-thinking. His words and art read as a hilarious but heartfelt message to look after the spaces we love and the world we live in, and in many ways predicted the issues that we face in 2023 and beyond. The Cartoon Museum is celebrating this important work in 2023 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Thelwell's birth and Methuen Publishing re-releasing the book over 50 years since it was first written. This year, The Cartoon Museum takes the torch that Thelwell was trying to pass on. There's a fine history of cartooning being used for public messaging whether that be for health of the body, mind or planet. That's because where some more scientific communication may be harder to decipher, cartoons are and always will be accessible and engaging. We've come together with a number of modern day cartoonists and environmentalists to create art and messages about what needs to be done to support climate recovery and carbon neutrality across Britain and the world. We will display their work alongside alongside a bounty of original Thelwell cartoons, plus some of his countryside watercolours and original art materials and references, to inspire the next generation of doodlers and "direct-actioners" to pick up their notebooks and make a change. Because we think Thelwell was right. And we believe he, and you, could save the world. We've also used this opportunity to change how we do things here in The Cartoon Museum. So far, we have:

Elected a Green Guardian for the museum!

Been selected to participate in London Mayor Sadiq Khan's Business Climate Challenge!

Used a carbon tracker to see how much effect on the planet each of our exhibitions is making!

Designed the exhibition with sustainability in mind, using as many recycled or re-used materials as possible!

She Is My Daughter: All Of Her Is Me to 8th of October, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

In 2019, the NGO Médecins Sans Frontières – also known as Doctors Without Borders or MSF – commissioned award-winning cartoonist Ella Baron to travel to its field hospital in Pibor, South Sudan. She spent several weeks interviewing and sketching staff and patients about the difficulties in accessing maternity care in this remote rural region. Rising star Ella Baron, who had scooped the Philip Geddes Prize for Foreign Reporting and Young Cartoonist of the Year already by this point, created an intimate and personal piece of graphic reportage out of her experience in the field. Her nine-page graphic short story follows the lives of three generations of women; Chacha, her daughter Laito, and Laito's daughter Maria. Their story is the subject of The Cartoon Museum's latest In-Focus capsule exhibition. A print version of the graphic short story Ella Baron created alongside prints and other pieces of merchandise to do with the exhibition in our shop.

