Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In March 2024

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for March 2024 begins with London Comic Con Spring tomorrow over at Olympia.

Meet comic creators and enjoy signings with Al Ewing and Emily McGovern at Gosh Comics, Soho.

Join the Islington Comic Forum or OverBoard London for social meets and board game shenanigans.

Explore ongoing exhibitions like Wallace & Gromit at the Cartoon Museum until April 16th.

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for March 2024 begins tomorrow with London Comic Con Spring over at Olympia in Hammersmith/Earls Court way.

Saturday, 2nd of March

London Comic Con Spring, Olympia. 9am-6pm

Your first comic con fix of the year starts with the return of London Comic Con Spring, at the historic Olympia London venue.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 3rd of March

London Comic Con Spring, Olympia. 9am-6pm

Your first comic con fix of the year starts with the return of London Comic Con Spring, at the historic Olympia London venue.

Tuesday, 5th of March

Islington Comic Forum March 2024, North Library, Manor Gardens, Islington. 6.30-7.30pm.

Meet up with other comics fans, chat about comics and choose from the great selection available at the library to loan.

Thursday, 7th of March

Troopers, from 7pm. Those who know, know. Those who don't, can ask.

Saturday, 9th of March

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 10th of March

Manga Club! TCR Bar, 183 Tottenham Court Road London, 1.30pm.

If you love manga then please join us for our manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people!

Tuesday, 12th of March

The Mostly Harmless Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Club, Prince of Wales, Drury Lane, Covent Garden, 7-9pm.

Bitch Planet by DeConnick and De Landro. "For this meeting we'll be doing the first 10 issues of Bitch Planet. These are collected in the first 2 trade paperbacks: v1 Extraordinary Machine v2 President Bitch"

Wednesday, 13th of March

Monica by Daniel Clowes – Gosh Reads, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7pm

This coming March Reads will shrug off that winter chill and get our Spring sprung with the latest masterpiece from legendary GHOST WORLD creator Daniel Clowes. The book is MONICA, a collection of 9 short stories that make up this gorgeous tome. Intimately chronicling the American experience, from the Vietnam war all the up until an uncertain future, this book is equal parts horrific, funny and touching. Clowes' truly engrossing odyssey will draw you into an anthology of tales that from panel one double dares you to try and put this book down without binging it all. As always our Reads pick is available in-store and online from our besties at Gosh Comics with the discount code READSMAR24

Saturday, 16th of March



Al Ewing Signing For Immortal Thor, Gosh Comics, Soho, 1-2pm.

Whosoever attends this signing, if they be worthy or just willing to queue, shall possess the signature of… Al! This March, the all powerful Al Ewing will be signing copies of his latest marvel triumph, Immortal Thor Vol 1: All weather Turns to Storm! Join Al on Saturday 16th March 2024, from 1-2pm.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Monday, 18th of March

Hackney Central Comic Creators, 4-30-6pm, Hackney Central Library, Hackney

A comic creating club for young people aged 12-16 years old, hosted by Lily Ash Sakula. Ever wanted to create your own comic? Join illustrator and comic artist Lily Ash Sakula for a fun monthly comic creation club at Hackney Central Library and explore comic-making using different art techniques. Lily Ash Sakula is an artist from South London who makes comics, animation and illustration. They often work collaboratively with a wide range of communities, creating space for chaotic fertility and collective brilliance. Lily is interested in capturing instances of joy, flashes of excitement and glimpses of practical utopias; creating magical spaces in which social norms can be broken. No experience necessary, just bring your imagination! Third Monday of the month at Hackney Central Library.

Wednesday, 20th of March

Comic Talk & Workshop with Emily McGovern, UCL Graphic Novels and Comics Society, Foster Court (Room 112/113), Gower Street 6-8pm.

Calling all comic fans, artists and creatives out there, grab a free ticket to join us for an exciting talk and workshop event with comic artist Emily McGovern (also known as emilyscartoons on instagram)! This event is free and open to everyone, whether or not you're a part of UCL! (If you're already a member of UCL Graphic Novels and Comics Society, you can show up without booking a ticket!)

Thursday, 21st of March

The Clangers with Simon Postgate – son of Oliver Postgate, Cartoon Musuem, Wells St, Noho, 6-7.30pm.

Hosting a live talk exploring the making of Clangers from his perspective as a young boy in the seventies. Whether you're a recent fan or have a nostalgic love of these pink aliens, you're guaranteed to enjoy this trip down memory lane about these inspirational knitted characters! (They helped inspire Nick Park too!)

Saturday, 23rd of March

Tom Humberstone and Chrissy Williams launching Introduction to Charts, Gosh Comics, Soho, 1-2pm. Gosh Comics, Soho, 1-2pm.

Introduction to Charts, a 28-page risograph printed fusion of poetry and comics. Writer Chrissy and artist Tom continue to furrow a path into poetry comics, previously collaborating on numerous projects together. Tom illustrated the cover for Chrissy's first collection of poetry, Bear, which marked the start of a beautiful creative partnership. The pair went on to create many short form poetry comics together like Wake and First of Many, and even editing a collection showcasing some other artists working in this hybrid medium, Over the Line.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Saturday, 30th of March

The Gulf And Blind Alley Signing with Adam De Souza, Gosh Comics, Soho, 1-2pm.

Adam De Souza's charming and moving comics have been firm favourites here at Gosh! for the last couple of years. An internet sensation, Adam's charming dark-fantasy meets Peanuts webcomic, Blind Alley, has thousands of fans around the world. Now Adam releases his first full length graphic novel, Gulf.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Ongoing Exhibitions

Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers turns 30! until 16th April, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

Released in 1993, The Wrong Trousers introduced icons Wallace & Gromit to the dangerous foe Feathers McGraw, a villainous penguin with ambitions to put Wallace's ingenious inventions to criminal use. The film won an Academy Award®; becoming part of a long legacy for the company as the home of British animation. For the film's 30th anniversary, The Cartoon Museum and Aardman are collaborating to bring you a truly spectacular exhibition that celebrates that legacy. We'll be showcasing behind the screen shots showing the artists and studio as the film was made, set pieces and models seen for the first time in London, and plenty of surviving original artwork.

Oluwasegun Babatunde: Birth Of A Universe, until 30th March, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

Showcasing the work of Nigerian comic creator Oluwasegun Babatunde. During the 2021 COVID pandemic lockdown Oluwasegun created a universe of superhero characters and stories set in sub-Saharan Africa, and worked with the artist Daniel Egharevba and book designer Charles Fate to bring the first of these stories to life – Olórò, the Grandson of Fádèyí Olóró.

