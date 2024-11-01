Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: london, steve bell

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics in November 2024

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for November 2024 includes signings at Gosh Comics.

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for November 2024 includes signings at Gosh Comics, often in conjunction with Thought Bubble in Harrogate. Which is also happening on the same weekend as the London Winter Comic Con 2024. I'm going to a Steve Bell event on my birthday. And it's all ending with a lecture in Satire and Subversion in Catalan Feminist Comic Art. That's November in comics in London for you!

Sunday, 3rd of November

Jan's Comic Club! The Mills, Coppermill Lane, Walthamstow, 10.30-11.30am

Join Jan's monthly Comic Club for kids 7+ who love drawing all things comics! This month's theme is -The Halloween Machine!.. no drop offs

Wednesday, 6th of November

Alison Sampson signs Sleeping Beauties Deluxe Remastered Edition, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 6-7pm.

"You can pre-order a signed copy of Sleeping Beauties eluxe Remastered Edition, the comics adaptation of Stephen King and Owen King's horrifying novel. from our website for mail-order or collection by clicking the link here."

Creative Writing through Visual Art, Evening Course, City & Guilds of London Art School, Kennington.

This 8-week creative writing course, directed at visual artists and art enthusiasts, introduces literary techniques that can be connected to art-making or responding to art. In this 8-week course, you will explore collage, fragmentation, notebook-scavenging, erasure, the graphic novel, flash fiction, concrete poetry, and other forms and devices that will expand your imagination and hone your skills in a supportive workshop setting.

Thursday, 7th of November

Troopers, Soho, from 6pm. Those who know, go.

Friday, 8th of November

A Profound Waste of Time Magazine (APWOT) 4 Launch Party, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho from 7pm.

Intelligently written and lavishly illustrated (often by some of the world's best cartoonists) it's a real feast, far from a waste of your time. To celebrate the new issue and launch their next kickstarter we'll be hosting a launch party here at the shop. Come down to hang out with other gamers and cartoonists and pick up the latest issue. You can pre-order a signed copy of APWOT 4 from our website for mail-order or collection by clicking the link here.

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 9th of November

Jamie McKelvie, signing One For Sorrow! from Dstlry, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 1-2pm

You can pre-order a signed copy from our website for mail-order or collection by clicking the link here.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Wednesday, 13th of November

Reads October- Heaven No Hell by Michael DeForge Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm

Join us to discuss Heaven No Hell by Michael DeForge! Link on the Gosh website. Use code READSNOV24 online for a discount, or mention that you're buying it for this event when in store.

Creative Writing through Visual Art, Evening Course, City & Guilds of London Art School, Kennington.

This 8-week creative writing course, directed at visual artists and art enthusiasts, introduces literary techniques that can be connected to art-making or responding to art. In this 8-week course, you will explore collage, fragmentation, notebook-scavenging, erasure, the graphic novel, flash fiction, concrete poetry, and other forms and devices that will expand your imagination and hone your skills in a supportive workshop setting.

Friday, 15th of November

Zawa and Wynd Signing With Michael Dialynas at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, from 6pm.

"You can pre-order signed copies of both Zawa + The Belly of the Beast and Wynd: Power of the Blood #1 from our website for mail-order or collection."

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Get the train to Harrogate for Thought Bubble, King's Cross, London

Saturday, 16th of November

London Comic Con Winter 2024, Olympia, Earls Court

Biannual show from Showmasters, with Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson doing their first comic con. With comic creators Cary Nord, Frazer Irving, Lee Townsend, Pau Scorpi, Jeff Cummins, Des Taylor, Gary Erskine, Yel Zamor, Andrew Cartmel, Kelsey Ramsay, William Geradts, Jessica Martin, Emily Abeydeera, Jack Lawrence, Nigel Parkinson, Tony Lee, Neil Gibson, David Leach, Stephen Baskerville, Simon Bisley, Prentis Rollins, Madelaine Salvage, Robert Rankin

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday, 17th of November

London Comic Con Winter 2024, Olympia, Earls Court

Monday, 18th of November

Hackney Central Comic Creators, Hackney Central Library, Hackney

A comic-creating club for young people aged 12-16 years old, hosted by Lily Ash Sakula. Ever wanted to create your own comic? Join illustrator and comic artist Lily Ash Sakula for a fun monthly comic creation club at Hackney Central Library and explore comic-making using different art techniques.

Wednesday, 20th of November

Creative Writing through Visual Art, Evening Course, City & Guilds of London Art School, Kennington.

This 8-week creative writing course, directed at visual artists and art enthusiasts, introduces literary techniques that can be connected to art-making or responding to art. In this 8-week course, you will explore collage, fragmentation, notebook-scavenging, erasure, the graphic novel, flash fiction, concrete poetry, and other forms and devices that will expand your imagination and hone your skills in a supportive workshop setting.

Thursday, 21st of November

Launch night for The Windsor Tapestry by Steve Bell, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

"For the past forty years, legendary British political cartoonist Steve Bell has been caricaturing Charles and the Royal family. Steve Bell's The Windsor Tapestry brings together 98 of these cartoons into a 28-metre long fabric tapestry telling a visual history of Charles III". I'll be going for my birthday!

Friday, 22nd of November

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 23rd of November

Brian Bolland signing of Graphitti Designs' Batman: Killing Joke and Other Stories Gallery Edition, Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho.

"This lavish oversized edition is a must have for fans of Bolland's art and an essential addition to any Batman collection! We'll have limited copies of the Diamond Exclusive cover available in store alongside other collections of Brian's work… Brian will be signing copies of the book and a maximum of three additional items on Saturday 23rd November, from 1pm. We will be sticking to this rule quite strictly on the day! Pre-order a signed copy from our website for mail-order or collection by clicking the link here."

Wednesday, 27th of November

Comica Social Club, The Clore Ballroom, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank. 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends."

Creative Writing through Visual Art, Evening Course, City & Guilds of London Art School, Kennington.

This 8-week creative writing course, directed at visual artists and art enthusiasts, introduces literary techniques that can be connected to art-making or responding to art. In this 8-week course, you will explore collage, fragmentation, notebook-scavenging, erasure, the graphic novel, flash fiction, concrete poetry, and other forms and devices that will expand your imagination and hone your skills in a supportive workshop setting.

Friday, 28th of November

The Irascible Ink: Satire and Subversion in Catalan Feminist Comic Art – The Annual Joanot Martorell Lecture with Dr Rhiannon McGlade, ArtsOne Room 1.36, Queen Mary University of London, Mile End 6.30-8pm

Dr Rhiannon McGlade, Lecturer in Hispanic Studies at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, will be giving a lecture titled "The Irascible Ink: Satire and Subversion in Catalan Feminist Comic Art". This activity was organised by Instituto Cervantes London and the Centre for Catalan Studies at Queen Mary University of London for the annual Joanot Martorell Lecture in Catalan Studies. Along with a deep interest in Spain and Catalonia in particular, the idea of humour and visual culture as dissidence has been at the centre of much of Rhiannon's research. Her work focuses on a wide range of cultural media, including visual print media (comics, 'zines, graphic novels and editorial cartoons), literature, film, theatre, television and the press within the broader context of 20th and 21st century Spain and Latin America. The lecture will be followed by a Q&A session. The event is aimed at Queen Mary students and the general public with an interest in this topic.

Friday, 29th of November

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 30th of November

2000 AD Annual 2025 Signing at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 1-2pm.

With Jake Lynch, Alex Paknadel, Si Spurrier and Phil Winslade. "If you'd like to pre-order a signed copy of the annual, you can pre-order a copy for mail-order or collection by clicking the link here. We also have an exclusive variant cover available in very limited supplies"

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Ongoing Exhibitions

The Windsor Tapestry by Steve Bell, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 16th of November until the 22nd of March 2025

Join us this Winter a very Royal new exhibition looking back at the life of King Charles III, as told through the sharp pen of Steve Bell! For the past forty years, legendary British political cartoonist Steve Bell has been caricaturing Charles and the Royal family. Steve Bell's The Windsor Tapestry brings together 98 of these cartoons into a 28-metre long fabric tapestry telling a visual history of Charles III (in the same way the Bayeux Tapestry told the story of King Harold II and King William I, but with a lot less arrows through eyes) from 1980 to the present day, and will exhibited alongside original artworks from Steve's career, and other artists' depictions of King Charles, including Gerald Scarfe and Kathryn Lamb. The tapestry was originally exhibited in October 2023 was part of the 42nd annual Festival of caricature at the Centre International de la Caricature, du Dessin de Presse et d'Humour in St Just Le Martel near Limoges in France.

