Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – September 2022

The mighty return of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics. Turns out there is lots to do, if you live in and around London. Take a look…

Thursday, 1st of September

Troopers – pub meeting of London comic book creators, Soho/Noho. Enquire.

Suzanne: The Jazz Age Goddess of Tennis – Launch Party with Tom Humberstone, 7-9pm, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho.

Tom was the editor and publisher of legendary UK small press anthology Solipsistic Pop, and his breathtaking artwork and vibrant colours have been featured in the likes of Phonogram, The New Statesman and The Nib. Suzanne: The Jazz Age Goddess of Tennis, is the captivating story about Suzanne Lenglen, the French tennis player that revolutionised the sport, both on and off the court. Here's what the publisher has to say about it: The incredible story of Suzanne Lenglen, a woman who changed the face of sport and society in the trailblazing Jazz Age, but who few even remember. One of the greatest tennis players the world has ever seen was a woman few even remember. A championship player by the age of fifteen in a Europe overshadowed by impending war, Suzanne Lenglen broke records for ticket sales and match winning streaks, scandalised and entranced the public with her playing outfits, and became a pioneer, making friends and enemies throughout restrictive tennis society in the trailblazing Jazz Age. Our copies of Suzane come with a beautiful Gosh! exclusive bookplate signed by Tom Humberstone.

Saturday, 3rd of September

Phillip Kennedy Johnson Signing Alien #1, 5-6pm, Forbidden Planet Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenure, Covent Garden. A small colony of synths have settled in secret on a backwater moon. When a company of United System soldiers come to them for help retrieving biotechnology on a hostile planet that could be the key to saving humanity, the synths must decide whether the prospect of peace between man and machine is worth the risk of betrayal.

Sunday, 4th of September

FORBIDDENDOG Fetish Catwoman Performance Life Drawing Event, 6-8pm, Toulouse Lautrec, 140 Newington Butts, £145-£20. FORBIDDENDOG curates the ONLY storytelling X-RATED & KINKY Performance SHOW Life Drawing events in London – JOIN US for an immersive night of delicious fun + interactive show outrageously performed+ life drawing immerse in exciting soundtracks.

Saturday, 10th of September

Elstree Con, 10,30am-5pm, kids free with adult, £5-£8, Allum Manor House And Hall, 2 Alum Lane, Elstree, Borehamwood, Heets,

Newburn TP Vol 01 Signing With Jacob Philips , 7-9pm, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho. Jacob will be signing copies of the recently released collection of his new crime series with writer Chip Zdarsky, Newburn, from Image Comics. Easton Newburn is a private detective without loyalties, investigating conflicts between rival crime factions. With his assistant Emily, Newburn follows murderers, arsonists, and corrupt officials—while trying to stay out of their crosshairs.

Friday, 16th of September

Camden Open Air Gallery official Launch of PIGBOY, a comic by Tom Blackford, 4.30-11;30pm. Camden Open Air Gallery, 216 Camden High Street, London. The exhibition will be celebrating the official lauch of PIGBOY and will exhibit all 44 pages of original artwork.

Birdking Vol 01 Launch Party With CROM, 7-9pm, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho. 7-9PM, with CROM signing, drinks, exclusive bookplate edition, plus one of two new prints by CROM inspired by the book, and a new window painting from CROM. Impressive out the gate when he started self-publishing back in 2014, CROM has only gone from strength to strength, showcased in then fantasy graphic novel Raiders, his previous collaboration with Freedman. With a distinctive style fusing US, European and Japanese comics cultures, he has a natural flair for design and draftmanship. Each print is limited to just 50 copies, for £25.

Thursday, 22nd of September

Class: A Graphic Guide Launch Party With Laura Harvey, Sarah Leaney and Danny Noble, 7-9pm, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho. From publisher, Icon Books, comes the latest in their series of comic guides, previously exploring pyschology and gender, this time, taking us on an illustrated journey through class. Written by sociology lecturers from the University of Brighton and illustrated by award winning comics artist Danny Noble.

Saturday, 24th of September

How to Make a Graphic Novel Workshop, 10.30am-1pm, The Ringway Centre, 268 Baring Road, London. Free. Join the Wild Rangers team and author Emily Haworth-Booth for this family drawing workshop, part of Lewisham's London Borough of Culture 2022 creative programme. We hope that all graphic novel contributions will be on display at our exhibition on Saturday 3rd December 2022 – so save the date. Favourite stories chosen on the 3rd December will also be part of a time capsule and an online digital library.

Friday, 30th of September

Kosmik Musik Launch Party with Ben Wheatley and Joe Currie, 7-9pm, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho. Written by Ben Wheately and drawn by Joe Currie, complete with a soundtrack by experimental rock band, BEAK>, it will be available in two very limited slip-case editions, including the soundtrack on CD and vinyl.

Ongoing Exhibitions

Camden Open Air Gallery exhibits PIGBOY, a comic by Tom Blackford, 18th of August to the 16th October. Camden Open Air Gallery, 216 Camden High Street, London. The exhibition will be celebrating the official lauch of PIGBOY and will exhibit all 44 pages of original artwork.

Sarah Akinterinwa & Mary Darly: A Dialogue until 13th November. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, London.

Sarah Akinterinwa is the first black British woman to become a New Yorker cartoonist. Mary Darly was a caricaturist and printseller in eighteenth-century Britain, often viewed as the 'first professional female cartoonist'. For this intimate new exhibition, The Cartoon Museum has commissioned a collection of ten new works by Sarah Akinterinwa which responds to works by Mary Darly from the museum's collection, in an artistic dialogue reaching back 250 years and capturing London's colourful cast of characters in very different times. The display will present the works side by side, alongside Sarah's reflections on womanhood, cartooning, diversity, inequality, London and change over time. The show celebrates the diversity and uniqueness of London while shining a light on the discrimination and inequality which female artists continue to experience in the present day. This exhibition was made possible by an Arts Council England funded, Museum Development London grant.

Bryan Talbot's Luther Arkwright: 50 years of a British comics legend, until 2nd of October, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho, London

Working closely with creator Bryan Talbot, Bryan Talbot's Luther Arkwright: 50 years of a British comics legend celebrates both the release of The Legend of luther Arkwright alongside the history of the character and previous installments of the series. Immerse yourself in never-before-seen material, insights into Bryan's process, different editions, models and ephemera, and original comic art from the series. We will also be holding fantastic events alongside the exhibition, as well as stocking the book a great range of merchandise in our shop.