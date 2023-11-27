Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: amazon, cyber monday

Thirty Comic Book Cyber Monday Deals For Today

Cyber Monday is with us, of course, here are a few dozen comic book creators, publishers and stores doing deals for today and today only.

Article Summary Score up to 80% off on digital comics and graphic novels on DriveThru Comics.

Marvel Unlimited available for $50/year with code CYBER23 – a comic lover's dream.

Amazon slashes prices on Marvel and DC graphic novels, now just $2.

Grab exclusive comic book deals with 50% discounts at Midtown Comics and TKO.

Cyber Monday is with us, of course, here are a few dozen comic book creators, publishers and stores doing deals for today and today only. Maybe.

Forbidden Planet has just launched their Cyber Monday sale across the UK. Here is just the comic book stuff, including the Yellow Submarine graphic novel set down from £170 to £70.

has just launched their Cyber Monday sale across the UK. Here is just the comic book stuff, including the Yellow Submarine graphic novel set down from £170 to £70. Fantagraphics has launched their graphic novel sale.

Midtown Comics is giving 75% off everything in their sale.

is giving 75% off everything in their sale. OneshiPress is taking 20% off our comics, illustrated novels, and select merch

Comic book publisher TKO is offering 50% off everything. "This includes bestselling titles such as SARA by Garth Ennis & Steve Epting and SENTIENT by Jeff Lemire and Gabriel Walta. It's also the perfect time to check out our newest titles such as Nobel Prize nominee Chef José Andrés' FEEDING DANGEROUSLY, the critically acclaimed MOBILIS by Juni Ba, and LONESOME DAYS SAVAGE NIGHTS VOL 2, the sequel to Sal Simeone's Bram Stoker Award-nominated werewolf bestseller!"

is offering 50% off everything. "This includes bestselling titles such as SARA by Garth Ennis & Steve Epting and SENTIENT by Jeff Lemire and Gabriel Walta. It's also the perfect time to check out our newest titles such as Nobel Prize nominee Chef José Andrés' FEEDING DANGEROUSLY, the critically acclaimed MOBILIS by Juni Ba, and LONESOME DAYS SAVAGE NIGHTS VOL 2, the sequel to Sal Simeone's Bram Stoker Award-nominated werewolf bestseller!" Stranger Comics has a discount code BLACKFRIDAY for 25% off the entire website.

Impact Comics in Australia offering 30% off all in stock goodies that aren't already discounted.

in Australia offering 30% off all in stock goodies that aren't already discounted. Nick Davis offers "15% off my Night Guardian books listed on Barnes & Noble" with this code CYBER15

"15% off my Night Guardian books listed on Barnes & Noble" with this code CYBER15 DriveThru Comics digital download deals, up to 80% on Judge Dredd, Image, Valiant, Marvel novels and more.

Comic book store Third Eye Comics is offering 25% off their whole website except regular orders.

is offering 25% off their whole website except regular orders. Ace Comics in England offers 20% off all graphic novels with the code CYBER20-2018

in England offers 20% off all graphic novels with the code CYBER20-2018 Michael Avolio has 40% off everything in his shop – comics, paintings, drawings, & more

has 40% off everything in his shop – comics, paintings, drawings, & more Unparalleled Comics has 25% off all sales with the code Cyber25

Cvr Price offers "Use coupon code CPHoliday2023 when you sign up to get 6 months for just $25.99—a 38% discount!" as well as offering special prizes fromits partners.

offers "Use coupon code CPHoliday2023 when you sign up to get 6 months for just $25.99—a 38% discount!" as well as offering special prizes fromits partners. Kelly Thompson's webstore, 10% off with the code BIRDS4EVA at check out.

webstore, 10% off with the code BIRDS4EVA at check out. The Comics Mint has 50% discount on selected variants.

Archie Comics has 35% off their store.

has 35% off their store. Clayton Crain offers Penny Gifts to regular customers. "Begin at 7am est and end by 9:00pm est. The items will be hidden and periodically listed throughout the day on www.claytoncrain.com. Shipping is the responsibility of the recipient. Winner must ave purchased an item from www.claytoncrain.com in the past three years. Be sure to use an email that has previously purchased from www.claytoncrain.com If the purchaser has not purchased from clayton crain. com the item will be refunded and relisted. PURCHASE MUST BE FROM WEBSITE of Clayton Crain NO IN PERSON or Third Party PURCHASES WILL COUNT. Limit one penny item per household. All transactions are subject to cancellation should any suspicious activity occur. All complaints can be sent to orders@claytoncrain.com subject: FILE13 for penny items."

offers Penny Gifts to regular customers. "Begin at 7am est and end by 9:00pm est. The items will be hidden and periodically listed throughout the day on www.claytoncrain.com. Shipping is the responsibility of the recipient. Winner must ave purchased an item from www.claytoncrain.com in the past three years. Be sure to use an email that has previously purchased from www.claytoncrain.com If the purchaser has not purchased from clayton crain. com the item will be refunded and relisted. PURCHASE MUST BE FROM WEBSITE of Clayton Crain NO IN PERSON or Third Party PURCHASES WILL COUNT. Limit one penny item per household. All transactions are subject to cancellation should any suspicious activity occur. All complaints can be sent to orders@claytoncrain.com subject: FILE13 for penny items." Burning Star Comics , 50% off all digital comics with the coupon code CYBERMONDAY and get 50% off all digital comics

, 50% off all digital comics with the coupon code CYBERMONDAY and get 50% off all digital comics Rippaverse offers 30% off store-wide but excludes books, hoodies and campaign items.

Cosmic Comics South Africa is offering 60% off comics and variants,

South Africa is offering 60% off comics and variants, Hello Comics has 25% off comics & back issues on our online store. and fee USPS Ground Advantage or Media Mail shipping on orders over $100 with coupon "FREESHIP"

has 25% off comics & back issues on our online store. and fee USPS Ground Advantage or Media Mail shipping on orders over $100 with coupon "FREESHIP" The Great Wall Of Comics is selling wall comics for $5.

is selling wall comics for $5. DC Comics does 15% off T-shirts and hats

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!