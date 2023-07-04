Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

This Spider-Man Variant MUST Be Included In Beyond The Spider-Verse

One of the nice things about the Spider-Verse films is how they have picked up on all the many Spider variants created in the comics.

One of the nice things about Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is how they have picked up on all the many Spider-Man variants created in the comic books over the past few decades, especially as a result of the Spider-Gwen, the Spider-Verse and the Web Warriors. And Spider characters invented between the two movies still showed up in the second one, such as Sun-Spider and Spider-Mobile. What that means, of course, is that anyone creating a new Spider-Man variant in the Marvel Comics series right now has a better-than-average chance of seeing that comic book character realised on the big screen in a couple of years, and maybe even get a mini-series out of it.

Edge Of Spider-Verse #5
Edge Of Spider-Verse #5

The current Edge of Spider-Verse has had a bunch of them but none more worthy than the final issue out tomorrow, with this new J Jonah Jameson Spider-Man analogue. And he's coming to a parallel dimension near you soon, created by Daniel Kibblesmith and CrissCross.

Edge Of Spider-Verse #5
Edge Of Spider-Verse #5

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #4 (OF 4) JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS VAR
MARVEL COMICS
MAY230852
(W) B. Earl, Various (A) ChrisCross, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Josemaria Casanovas
DREAM-SPIDER RETURNS! The new spider-character from the hit DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN miniseries returns in her first solo adventure! ALSO: What if that radioactive spider we all know and love bit…J. JONAH JAMESON?! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 05, 2023 SRP: $4.99

Note the mask doesn't cover up his fine, proud moustache, possibly ruining any chance of a secret identity. And how did he come by his spider powers? By getting in the way of Peter Parker and being bitten by a radioactive spider.

Edge Of Spider-Verse #5
Edge Of Spider-Verse #5

Or something close at least, radioactive-resistance genetic therapy. Just don't call him Spider-Man. He has a much better name for the journalist-turned-editor-in-chief.

Edge Of Spider-Verse #5
Edge Of Spider-Verse #5

Headline has to be in Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse, or what's the point of this kind of thing? And here is your collectable first appearance, is Edge of Spider-Verse #4 out tomorrow from Marvel Comics.

