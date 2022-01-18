Thor #20 Booms On eBay Over The God Of Hammers

Catwoman #39 isn't the only comic whose 1:25 variant cover is selling for $180, so is the Simone Bianchi 1:25 variant cover for Thor #20 that came out from Marvel a couple of weeks back. The first appearance of The God Of Hammers from Donny Cates and Nic Klein has exploded, rather. The 1:25 second printing has sold for $100 already ahead of going on sale. While the standard order variant covers have just sold $61 for two.

The comic revealed that not only was The God Of Hammers real, rather than an Asgardian myth, but that she had been Mjolnir all along. Yes, Thor's hammer is female. You may begin your Freudian analysis now. Just as soon as youlve put your copy on eBay… Thor #21 will be published next week…

THOR #20

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210938

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Nic Klein

"GOD OF HAMMERS" PART 2 of 5

Mjolnir is on a rampage across the realms and is leaving death and destruction in its path! Thor must act fast to save his kingdom for the deadly prophecy of the God of Hammers is about to be unleashed! RATED T+In Shops: Jan 05, 2022 SRP: $3.99

THOR #21

MARVEL COMICS

NOV210931

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Nic Klein

"GOD OF HAMMERS" PART 3 of 5

Thor has been beaten down, and the God of Hammers is about to make the final blow! Is this the end of the All-Father? Prophecies do come true, after all… but not always in the ways they are foreseen. For there is one last chance to save Thor – but at what cost?! Plus: The shocking origin of the mysterious God of Hammers is revealed! RATED T+In Shops: Jan 26, 2022 SRP: $3.99

THOR #22

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211051

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Nic Klein

"GOD OF HAMMERS" PART 4 of 5!

To stop the deadly path of the Mjolnir-wielding God of Hammers, all of the Marvel Universe must come together! The final battle is here, but will Thor's allies survive the hammer's blows? Thor turns to an unexpected source to help ensure victory! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 16, 2022 SRP: $3.99

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220982

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Nic Klein

"GOD OF HAMMERS" PART 5 of 5! It's the final chapter in Thor's brutal war against the God of Hammers, and after a horrific and tragic loss, Thor is more determined than ever to finish the fight, once and for all. But can he triumph without Mjolnir at his side? Either way, by issue's end, Thor's life will be irrevocably changed! RATED T+In Shops: Mar 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99