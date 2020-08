Thor And Venom Continue To Dominate Advance Reorders

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

It's all about Thor and Venom right now as retailers up their numbers. There's also a strong uptick in numbers for the new Chip Zdarsky/Ramon K Perez series Stillwater from Image Comics.

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher THOR #6 2ND PTG KLEIN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #28 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #28 STEGMAN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #7 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #7 KLEIN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN #12 EMP XOSP $3.99 MARVEL COMICS IRON MAN #1 ALEX ROSS IRON MAN TIMELESS VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PEREZ #1 (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS IMMORTAL HULK #37 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS GIANT SIZE X-MEN STORM #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SEVEN SECRETS #2 CVR B NGUYEN VAR $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT EXCALIBUR #12 XOSP $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS DARTH VADER #5 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN SINS OF NORMAN OSBORN #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #8 (2ND PTG) $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT GIANT SIZE X-MEN STORM #1 ALEX ROSS STORM TIMELESS VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS IMMORTAL HULK #37 ALEX ROSS HULK TIMELESS VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA #23 ALEX ROSS CAPTAIN AMERICA TIMELESS VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN MARVEL #19 2ND PTG SMITH VAR EMP $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN SINS OF NORMAN OSBORN #1 CASANOVAS VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS IRON MAN #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS GIANT SIZE X-MEN STORM #1 BARTEL VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS POWER RANGERS DRAKKON NEW DAWN #1 (2ND PTG) (C: 1-0-0) $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT MONSTRESS TP VOL 05 (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS IMMORTAL HULK #37 GURIHIRU HEROES AT HOME VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS PULP HC (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMIC FORCES UNCANNY X-FORCE BY REMENDER OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS VENOMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $100.00 MARVEL COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY TP VOL 02 DALLAS $17.99 DARK HORSE COMICS OLD GUARD TP BOOK 01 OPENING FIRE (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS DCEASED HC $29.99 DC COMICS FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE TP VOL 01 PRELUDE $9.99 IMAGE COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY TP VOL 03 HOTEL OBLIVION (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 DARK HORSE COMICS CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #27 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ORIGINAL SIN TP $34.99 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL SHADOWLAND OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS WALKING DEAD ALIEN HC (MR) $19.99 IMAGE COMICS WORLD OF CYBERPUNK 2077 HC DLX ED (C: 0-1-2) $99.99 DARK HORSE COMICS TOMIE COMPLETE DLX ED HC JUNJI ITO (MR) (C: 1-0-0) $34.99 VIZ LLC SAGA DLX ED HC VOL 03 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS ADVENTURE ZONE GN VOL 03 PETALS TO METAL (C: 1-1-0) $19.99 ST. MARTINS PRESS CRUEL SUMMER HC (MR) $34.99 IMAGE COMICS DAVE COCKRUM X-MEN ARTIFACT ED HC (NET) (C: 0-1-2) $75.00 IDW PUBLISHING HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X HC $60.00 MARVEL COMICS CRITICAL ROLE TP VOL 01 VOX MACHINA ORIGINS (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 DARK HORSE COMICS BATMAN THE LONG HALLOWEEN TP $29.99 DC COMICS

And the DC Best-Sellers through UCS…

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #1 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #96 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #97 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #95 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #98 CVR A DAVID FINCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #99 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #94 CVR A TONY DANIEL DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHTS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TONY S DANIEL DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL TRINITY CRISIS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A FRANCIS MANAPUL DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #2 (OF 6) CVR A GREG CAPULLO EMBOSSED FOIL