Those Who Said No To Joining New Justice League (Dark Crisis Spoilers)

It is possible that you may have noticed one or two Dark Crisis articles of late on Bleeding Cool, what with DC Comics publishing the first fill issue on Tuesday. Although some comic stores have decided to sell it a lot earlier, because they can and no one is stopping them anymore. So it is just possible you may have read and seen about who may be in the new replacement Justice League after everyone else died. At least initially.

We may have an entirely different Justice League by issue 2. But as well as everyone who is in it, there are plenty who were asked and declined, in the JLI style.

So well as Jace Fox: Batman and Yara Flor:Wonder Girl turning Jon Kent down, we also have to say goodbye to Swamp Thing, Jo Mullein: Green Lantern, all the Flashes, Vixen, Firestorm, Naomi, Shazam and Peacemaker. Yup, as we told you over a month ago, not even Peacemaker wants to join this Justice League. and as for those who have issues with Killer Frost and Harley Quinn being on this team? Black Adam has similar qualms and he's Black Adam!

I think we all know, don't you?

Yeah, yeah, we know.

