Dark Crisis Gossip: A New Justice League Revealed (Spoilers)

Dark Crisis is coming, the solicits run below, previews of Dark Crisis #1 and #0 abound, and DC Comics wants you to know all about what's going down in the crossover event. So what else can Bleeding Cool tell you?

1. The League kept the Great Darkness from manifesting. But now the League are dead, the Earth has a new darkness of its own, attacks are up, unrest is up, crime is up. Something is up.

2. We even get a full-on assault on the Teen Titans Academy from… everyone. It's not just the League, Titans will die too, at the hands of Deathstroke.

3. In the preview, we see a green glowing Doc Marten of a boot landing. But which Green Lantern? John Stewart died in Justice League #75, but all the Green Lanterns returned to power in Green Lantern #12. So naturally, it's going to be Hal Jordan here to save the day.

4. Black Adam survived. But no one believes him. Especially not Hal Jordan. Because he's Black Adam. I mean, he has a point, right? No wonder Hal Jordan doesn't stick around.

5. Because it's not as easy to put a new Justice League together these days. Especially if new Batmen and Wonder Women don't want in. Even Peacemaker says no, and he's Peacemaker. Superman will take what he can get. And that's Jon Kent Superman, Damian Wayne Robin, Harley Quinn, Mary Marvel, Booster Gold, Kimiyo Hoshi Doctor Light, Caitlin Snow Killer Frost, Ted Kord Blue Beetle, Jamie Reyes, Blue Beetle, Booster Gold and Jackson Hyde Aquaman…

DARK CRISIS SPECIAL EDITION #0 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE (NET)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Daniel Sampere

Witness the rise and fall of the Justice League! The event years in the making is here with Dark Crisis! The Justice League is comics' greatest super-team—made up of DC Comics' legendary heroes, they have saved the world countless times. No crisis was too much for them to handle…until now! The Justice League has been defeated by the Great Darkness and its army of DC's most dangerous enemies—now a new generation of heroes must rise to protect not only the Multiverse…but also the legacy of the DCU! A prelude to DC Comics' biggest story of 2022! Includes a preview and art from Dark Crisis #1 coming, in June! Don't miss out on this Free Comic Book Day special featuring the blockbuster talents of Joshua Williamson, Jim Cheung, and Daniel Sampere! For free! In-Store Date: 5/07/2022 JUSTICE LEAGUE ROAD TO DARK CRISIS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Daniel Sampere

Written by Joshua Williamson, Jeremy Adams, Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown, Stephanie Phillips and Phillip Kennedy Johnson Art by Clayton Henry, Fico Ossio, Emanuela Lupacchino, Leila Del Duca and more The Justice League has tragically fallen in battle, and now we see the aftermath. How does the world react to the Justice League being gone? Which heroes rise up…and which villains try to take advantage? And what dark forces are lying in wait to attack? An all-star roster of DC talent showcases a world without a Justice League and sets the stage for next month's Dark Crisis event!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 5/31/2022 DARK CRISIS #1 (OF 7) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE WRAPAROUND

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

Crisis on Infinite Earths. Infinite Crisis. Final Crisis. And now…Dark Crisis! The epic event years in the making is finally here! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League are dead. The remaining heroes are left to protect the world from an onslaught of violent attacks by DC's greatest villains! Can the legacy heroes step out of the shadows of the classic heroes to form a new Justice League? And will that be enough to stop a darkness greater than anything they've ever faced from destroying everything? Don't miss out on the first issue of the blockbuster event of the summer!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 6/7/2022 FLASH #783 CVR B BENGAL CARD STOCK VAR (DARK CRISIS)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Bengal

A Dark Crisis tie-in: the search for Barry Allen! With the Justice League gone, Wally gathers the entire Flash Family in a desperate attempt to search the Speed Force and finally locate the missing Barry Allen. But does Barry want to be found? This three-issue story ties directly into this summer's event. Dark Crisis continues here!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/21/2022 DARK CRISIS YOUNG JUSTICE #1 (OF 6) CVR A MAX DUNBAR

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Laura Braga (CA) Max Dunbar

Crises have always had devastating impacts on the generation of heroes that make up Young Justice, and Dark Crisis will hit them even harder. Tim Drake, Impulse, and Superboy go missing during the Justice League's funeral. The only person concerned enough to find them? Cassie Sandsmark, a.k.a Wonder Girl. But…the three boys of Young Justice aren't on this Earth anymore…they're on the world of their dreams, one they may never want to leave!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/21/2022 DARK CRISIS #2 (OF 7) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE HOUSE OF NIGHTWING BURNS! As the good people of the world mourn the loss of the Justice League, the forces of evil have seized the opportunity to wreak havoc in a world without its heroes! Leading the charge is a super-powered Slade Wilson…but this time there's something dark fueling his rage. With a massive army laying siege to Titans Tower, only Nightwing will have what it takes to stand in the way of Deathstroke's forces—but is this a fight Dick Grayson can win? Look, up in the sky—reinforcements are on the way! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's…uh-oh…it's Cyborg Superman. The world burns as Pariah and the Great Darkness make their play for planet Earth in this jaw-dropping second issue!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/5/2022 DARK CRISIS WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE SUPERMAN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B INC 1:25 STEVE BEACH VAR

(W) Tom King, Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown (A) Chris Burnham, Fico Ossio (CA) Steve Beach

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…with the Man of Steel suffering the same fate as that of his comrades, join us for a look at a world of dreams he would never have thought possible while alive. Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of DCU's biggest event of 2022!

Retail:$4.99 In-Store Date: 7/12/2022 FLASH #784 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE (DARK CRISIS)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Taurin Clarke

The search for Barry Allen! Wally and Wallace have arrived on the planet Pariah has trapped Barry on—but it's not quite a happy reunion among the Flashes. The Dark Crisis tie-in storyline continues!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/19/2022 DARK CRISIS YOUNG JUSTICE #2 (OF 6) CVR B NIKOLA CIZMESIJA CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Laura Braga (CA) Nikola Cizmesija

TALE OF TWO WONDER GIRLS! Impulse, Superboy, and Tim Drake were just saved by Cassie Sandsmark, Wonder Girl in the strange fantasy word they're trapped in. And she's here to help them navigate their retro surroundings. But…Cassie Sandsmark is back on our Earth searching for her friends alongside Red Tornado and the superhero formerly known as Arrowette. Which Cassie is lying and who's about to get burned?!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/19/2022 AQUAMEN #6 CVR A TRAVIS MOORE (DARK CRISIS)

(W) Chuck Brown, Brandon Thomas (A) Sami Basri (CA) Travis Moore

A Dark Crisis tie-in issue! After hearing about Arthur's death, Mera and the others must each find a way to come to terms with their loss and move forward. In his time of grief, Jackson finds comfort from the last person he ever expected…his father!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/26/2022