New Justice League Pictures, Who's In, Who's Out (Dark Crisis Spoiler)

Two months ago, Bleeding Cool ran a scoop for the new Justice League line-up for Dark Crisis #1, published next week. Spoilers going forward obviously, but then you probably worked that out already. Now, we all know that the Justice League died in Justice League #75 along with the Justice League Incarnate, leaving few people to take their place.

Bleeding Cool ran the names for the replacement Justice League team, Jon Kent: Superman, Damian Wayne: Robin, Harley Quinn, Mary Marvel, Kimiyo Hoshi: Doctor Light, Caitlin Snow: Killer Frost, Ted Kord: Blue Beetle, Jamie Reyes: Blue Beetle, Booster Gold, Jackson Hyde: Aquaman and Frankenstein.

But earlier today I ran the story that, rather than Mary Marvel, Supergirl had joined the lineup. Here's the thing, our original source swore blind that the version they had seen included Mary Marvel, not Supergirl. Had things changed? It seems so. We ran the story but now we have the proof. Here is the new Justice League line-up, seen here for the first time, from Dark Crisis #1, published next week. Though some comic book stores have decided to sell copies early, hence the below.

But here's how "Supergirl" looked in a version seen two months ago that clearly informed our original report. And was sent by another source who also had access to the comic book back then. And wanted to put us out of our misery.

Intriguing is it not? Because that is most definitely Mary Marvel. She didn't appear to be among the dying in Justice League #75, as she wasn't transported to the battle by Doctor Multiverse. Could removing her from the artwork be because of the delayed Mary Marvel comic book series? Did the Superman Group pull rank and demand Supergirl's be part of this new league if she was asked? So many questions, maybe we'll get answers during convention season. Along with other bits of Dark Crisis talk if you want to engage. And no, don't know how long this team will last – maybe not even the issue? We'll find out on Tuesday.

DARK CRISIS #1 (OF 7) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE WRAPAROUND

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

Crisis on Infinite Earths. Infinite Crisis. Final Crisis. And now…Dark Crisis! The epic event years in the making is finally here! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League are dead. The remaining heroes are left to protect the world from an onslaught of violent attacks by DC's greatest villains! Can the legacy heroes step out of the shadows of the classic heroes to form a new Justice League? And will that be enough to stop a darkness greater than anything they've ever faced from destroying everything? Don't miss out on the first issue of the blockbuster event of the summer!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 6/7/2022