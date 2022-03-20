Three New Comics From Source Point Press In June 2022 Solicits

Source Point Press launches three new comic books in their June 2022 solicits and solicitations. The Oblivion Trials #1 by Brandon Chen, Fred Packard and Anderson Carman, Nook #1 by Caleb Thusat and Marcelo Biott, and Monstrous Book Of The Dead #1 by Gregory Wright and A. Shay Hahn.

OBLIVION TRIALS #1 (OF 4)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

APR221813

(W) Brandon Chen, Fred Packard (A / CA) Anderson Carman

What mystery lies on the other side of the afterlife?

After his own abrupt death, a young boy, Kiko, finds himself whisked to an ethereal world into the boat of Charon, a deity that presents him with a choice that will decide his eternal fate.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NOOK #1 (OF 3) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

APR221815

(W) Caleb Thusat (A) Marcelo Biott (CA) Martha Webby

Fleeing the oppression of WWII Germany, Avery and her parents move to a remote town on the border of France only to discover their new is haunted by a dark past and a cat named Nook. Swept up into a deadly cycle of violence, Avery will come to both fear and love her fuzzy new friend as the dark and twisted history of her new home is revealed.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MONSTROUS BOOK OF THE DEAD #1 (OF 4)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

APR221816

(W) Gregory Wright (A / CA) A. Shay Hahn

The father/daughter mummy duo is back, and they want to find the long-lost Book of the Dead so they have the power to complete their family once again. But the Book of the Dead is hidden and guarded by robots, mysteries, and the supernatural powers of ancient Egypt. Join the search for mystical powers guarded by the ageless Egyptian gods in the ultimate cosmic treasure hunt for the secrets of life and death themselves. Grab The Book of the Dead while you can

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TALL TALES OF MIDGARD HC VOL 01 SHADOW OF THE BOUND ONE

SOURCE POINT PRESS

APR221814

(W) Bjork Matias Friis (A / CA) Bjork Matias Friis

The Baltic Sea, AD. 867

Root is a thrall on the island of Bornholm, sold into slavery with no recollection of his former life. He's also a very unpopular thrall. He's slept with his master's favorite servant girl and as a result, he's sent out to guard the sheep from a mysterious creature that's left livestock dead all over the island.

But Root's fate is about to change – as two trolls, servants of the mischievous Loki – have come to Bornholm in search of the creature and Root's going to help them, whether he wants to or not.

Both gods and jotuns have long meddled in the affairs of men and Root soon finds himself irreversibly entangled in Loki's shadowy plots.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 19.99

CLASSIC PULP SCI-FI (ONE-SHOT)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

APR221817

(W) Joshua Werner, Various (A / CA) Various

Collected here are vintage tales of science fiction!

Curated and digitally remastered to their original colors and quality by Joshua Werner.

This is a must-have for fans of science fiction and classic pulp comics!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 4

COVER OF DARKNESS #6 CVR A HIBLEN (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

APR221818

APR221819 – COVER OF DARKNESS #6 CVR B MCDANIEL (MR) – 3.99

(W) George Michail, Chris Cam (A / CA) MJ Hiblen

Fantasy meets Horror. Goblins, Orcs, Dragons, Vampires, Werewolves, Mermen, the Mummy and Frankenstein fill the conclusion of the dark fantasy epic.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GOOD BOY VOL 2 #2 (OF 4) CVR A WALLIS (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

APR221820

APR221821 – GOOD BOY VOL 2 #2 (OF 4) CVR B BRINE & WALLIS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Garrett Gunn, Christina Blanch (A / CA) Kit Wallis

Enter: The Demon Dogs!

In the aftermath of the The Farm attack, Flint lends a hand to the victims of the desecrated sanctuary. Abraham reveals the identity of the mystery attacker, and the Demon Dogs prepare for their return to war, once more.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BUZZARD AND BONE #3 (OF 4) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

APR221822

(W) Nick Philpott (A / CA) Ryan Gutierrez

Berk calls the Council of Rooks. The townsfolk are not well-pleased with Berk and Constance's offering to the Council.

Attend as well: The Legend of the Unburnt Tree. There's an innocent soul trapped in there.

I come a-witching with buzzards and bo

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHAM COMICS VOL 2 #3 (OF 6) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

APR221823

(W) Tim Fuller (A) Vince Fago, Ken Hultgren, Frank Frazetta

Sham goes to the dogs (and the pigs and chickens and ducks.)

The barnyard at Shaky Acres is busy these days, as Billy Ray Cornsmutt goes into business for himself in "Holes of Glory." Forest Duck proves once and for all that he is "A Juggalo for All Seasons." Mega Mouse tries to rehabilitate his social media image in "Secret Identity Crisis." All this and much more!

Brought to you by the fine folks at Blue Ball Sneakers, QuasiCola and Childhood's End Mortuary & Crematorium.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 4

COROLLARY #3 (OF 4)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

APR221824

(W) Adam Rose (A / CA) Robert Ahmad

After saving the Sentient Moon Modus Ghar's twin brother by enacting the same procedure that saved Andromeda, the body-swapping twins make a discovery that changes everything. The transferring process that enables them to swap between Cass' human body and the ship's life-support system degrades with each use. With only a couple of switches left, the sisters need to make a PERMANENT decision: body… or ship?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

IN HIS OWN IMAGE TP (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

APR221825

(W) Gabriele Schiavoni (A) Gabriele Schiavoni (CA) Andrea Milana

In a not too distant future, man has made himself a god through the creation of a new type of artificial beings made in his own image. But perfectly replicating the human being means also reproducing all his flaws and dark sides.

A struggle between man, nature and machine, told through the intersection of the stories of a man, a guinea pig monkey and a synthetic robot, will show us the violent nature of the creator, which is inevitably reflected in his creature. A collected edition of the hit mini-series shown in a whole new way… uncut!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 11.99

ULTRAMAX #2 (OF 4) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

APR221826

(W) Doug Wood, Michael Pickard (A / CA) Michael Pickard

Laying low in prison isn't going very well for famous cape killer Travis Holden.

Things are only getting worse as he enters the crosshairs of the creature believed to be the inter-dimensional kingpin of New York. Travis is going to need to use skills he never wanted to again if he wants to live

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

YUKI VS PANDA TP VOL 02 (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

APR221827

(W) Graham Misiurak (A / CA) A.L. Jones

A crime of passion (for ice cream), a decade of searching, and one seriously pissed-off panda!

College freshman Yuki must fight for her life when the blood-thirsty panda bear, known only as Panda, enacts his revenge; turning the quiet town of Slippery Falls into the epicenter of a violent and preposterous conflict. Filled with colorful characters, hilarious moments and "One of the best fight scenes ever illustrated!" – Stephan Zmijak (Chatting with Dr. Stevil).

Collects issues 4 – 7 of the series

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 14.99

BIBLE 2 TP VOL 01 HAIL TO KING OF JEWS (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

APR221828

(W) Z.M. Thomas (A / CA) Amelia Woo

Jesus Christ is back and He's not Cruci-F**kin' around in the OFFICIAL sequel two-thousand years in the making! When He's not giving mass, He's kicking ass, putting the sin back into synagogue. Hail to the King of the Jews, Baby!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 14.99