Thundercats #8 Introduces New Character Apex

Thundercats #8 by Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss, published by Dynamite in September, will have the first appearance of a new Thundercat character, Apex.

Apex's introduction follows new characters like Calica and beloved return of Snarf in earlier issues.

Thundercats #8 promises dramatic plot twists with Tygra’s mysterious disappearance and unexpected reappearance.

The series boasts record-breaking sales and remains a top-selling comic with an exciting new direction.

Thundercats #8 by Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss, published by Dynamite in September, will have the first appearance of a new Thundercat character, Apex. To follow Calica's first appearance in Thundercats #2, and the return of Snarf in issue #3, I am also told that certain people at DC Comics are really not happy that Dynamite gets to play with Thundercats when Warner Bros' own comic book publisher does not… and Dynamite will be launching another companion Thundercats title in December, it seems.

The brand-new era of ThunderCats comics continues to bring the excitement for fans, new and old. In celebration of the support from readers and the fanbase, and as a tease of the huge, exciting stories to come, Dynamite and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are excited to announce the debut of a mysterious new character in September's ThunderCats #8. The series has been a juggernaut hit so far, and kept its explosive momentum in stores and the hearts of fans. It all kicked off with a record-breaking 170,000 units being sold on the first issue, and eventually breaking 200,000 with multiple printings, the highest in Dynamite's 20 years of publishing. Flash forward and the sixth issue starting a new arc and jumping-on point maintains strong position among the 50 best-selling comics in the industry, alongside new launches from some of the biggest franchises in comics. Through the run, writer Declan Shalvey, main artist Drew Moss, and additional contributors have kept fans on their toes with new visions and details on their beloved characters. The second chapter introduced the brand new 'Cats crew member of Calica. Then Snarf made his heralded entry to the title in the next issue. Each release brings a fun new layer to the evolving storylines, and issue #8 brings perhaps the biggest yet! ThunderCats #8 is set to release September 25, and will introduce fans to the mysterious figure known as "Apex." Designed by series writer — and artist in his own right — Declan Shalvey, fans might recognize certain visual elements of this character. But his true identity can only be discovered in the pages of #8 and beyond. "Taking on the challenge of reintroducing the ThunderCats in this new series was a huge task and I couldn't be happier with what Drew Moss and I have done with the book," said writer Declan Shalvey. "With much of the new status quo established in the 'Omens' arc, we're now in a place where we're building our own ThunderCats lore, and with that comes the mysterious Apex. This character is going to introduce a whole new set of issues for the ThunderCats, especially once we learn their true identity. I was really delighted to be able to design this character too, following on from the designs Drew has previously established."

THUNDERCATS #8 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

JUL240291

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) David Nakayama

When Tygra mysteriously vanishes, taking the Eye of Thundera with him, Lion-0 and the rest of the ThunderCats thrown into turmoil. But things really get confused when Tygra reappears as an old man! He claims to have been sent into the past through a mishap with a time door, and forced to survive in isolation on Third Earth until he caught up to the present day. But the old Tygra seems changed in more fun- damental ways than his age- – and those changes are definitely not for the better! Acclaimed author DECLAN SHALVEY and fan-favorite artist DREW MOSS go down the rabbit hole with ThunderCats #8, encouraged by exemplary cover art from SHALVEY, DAVID NAKAYAMA, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and IVAN TAO!In Shops: Sep 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99

