The Riddler Joins The Crypto Bros In Batman #153 (Spoilers)

The Riddler is back in today's Batman #153 comic, and he's one of the crypto bros. With his own cryptocurrency Questium...

The Riddler is back in today's Batman #153 comic, and he's one of the crypto bros. With his own cryptocurrency Questium, saying real estate in central Gotham, it seems that he managed to get out of jail free, courtesy of the events of Absolute Power and experimentation made upon him at Blackgate prison, courtesy of Amanda Waller. Was that 52 days ago?

Which, given that he is a multiple murderer, is a good trick if you can manage it.

And he seems to have gotten into bed with Bruce Wayne, somewhat, at least as far as revitalising Gotham with Wayne Enterprises does. Though Mayor Nakano seems to have the more reasonable position here.

Of course who would trust Bruce Wayne these days?

Especially since Batman seems to be taking a different position on The Riddler than Bruce Wayne.

Which is another good trick if you can manage it. And demonstrated that there is no honour amongst thieves…

Of course, The Riddler must gave other plans for these server banks being very efficiently cooled other than cryptocurrency. Especially, since Questium it is his own currency, there might have been a better way to generate his own supply before releasing it on the public.

"What is death?" Yeah, not sinister at all. Especially as while Wayne Enterprises is ticking along…

The Riddler is already using what levers he can to increase the flow…

Which means that he may have to take another approach.

I mean… yes. Possibly. Lincoln March was a mayoral candidate, the C.O.O. of March Ventures, and a member of the Court of Owls who believes himself to be Bruce Wayne's younger thought-dead brother, Thomas Wayne Jr. And the DC Universe version of Earth 3's Owlman. It also mirrors the earlier but now wiped continuity of Thomas Wayne Sr, the elder brother of Bruce and the Boomerang Killer. Is he back? He couldn't be this Commander Star fellow, could he?

There isn't a sudden vacancy for mayor as well, is there?

Oh no, Nakano…

BATMAN #153 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

A BRAND-NEW EPIC BATMAN STORY ARC STARTS HERE! Batman is back with a vengeance and Bruce Wayne's new public initiatives have Gotham on the verge of finally becoming a great city! Does that bright future include the Riddler, who's seemingly gone legit? Or the new, unnerving hero, Commander Star? And can Gotham survive the shocking murder of one of its greatest citizens? The Dying City starts here with a case that only Batman can solve, but the answers may unravel his world and all of Gotham! Retail: $4.99

In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

