Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

The Big Bad Of Absolute Superman Actually Revealed (Super Spoilers)

The big bad of Absolute Superman actually revealed in Absolute Superman #6 (Super Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Superman's big bad is revealed as Ra's Al Ghul, with a clever Rao connection.

Absolute Brainiac has been monitoring Superman, adding intriguing layers to the plot.

Lazarus Corporation's role ties back to classic DC elements, intriguing longtime fans.

Jason Aaron weaves an exciting twist, connecting Krypton's legends and Earth's villains.

Going forward, there will be big spoilers for Absolute Superman. You have been warned. Back in October 2024, Bleeding Cool reported of the then-upcoming Absolute Superman that "the Lazarus Corporation make a practical workers class all of their own." Then in November we referenced artwork to back that up.

The Lazarus Corporation seems to be behind all this exploitation and with their name on everything? The similarity to LexCorp got some tongues wagging, while others thought that it could refer to Batman villain Ra's Al Ghul and his Lazarus pits. But at the time, we presumed not.

Instead, it all seemed to revolve around an Absolute Brainiac—a technological creation monitoring Superman from afar, describing him as a toy to be played with, wondering about his origins, and bottled environments chattering away to his left. Since then, much has been revealed about Absolute Superman, Lois Lane, Brainiac, Jimmy Olsen, and the Omega Men. But now, it turns out that certain instincts may have been correct, albeit with a twist. And Kevin Erdmann at Screen Rant should be feeling very smug. The final page of this week's Absolute Superman #6 by Jason Aaron and Carmine Di Giandomenico after looking at the role that the Kents and Smallville pay in this story of a Superman who drew up on Krypton, reveals all…

It's Ra's Al Ghul. But the religious aspect, the priests and the "holy father" suggest that Jason Aaron may be going for some rather elegant wordplay here. Kryptonian legend worship the God Rao, which has led classic Superman to exclaim "Great Rao" on occasion. Might Ra and Rao have some greater connection in this continuity? Absolute Superman #6 by Jason Aaron and Carmine Di Giandomenico is published on Wednesday from DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #6

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico (CA) Rafa Sandoval

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN! Something strange happened in the American heartland several years ago. Something that brought fear and darkness to a small Kansas town…and forever changed the lives of one kindly couple. Welcome to Smallville. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/2/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!