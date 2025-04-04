Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: fresh monkey fiction, LongBox Heroes

Fresh Monkey Fiction Cancels Longbox Heroes Wave 2 Due to Tariffs

Well tarriffs strike again as Fresh Monkey Fiction’s newest Wave 2 of the Longbox Heroes Kickstarters has been cancelled.

Article Summary Fresh Monkey Fiction cancels Longbox Heroes Wave 2 due to new import tariffs.

Tariffs increase prices, forcing a 60% cost hike for collectors.

Indie comic figures like Savage Dragon hit by domestic trade shifts.

Fans hope for future changes to revive the Kickstarter campaign.

Tariffs have arrived as the president tries to make things more domestic rather than overseas trades. However, this act is going to impact consumers more than anything as we try to purchase these imported goods in stores. Collectibles will surely be impacted by major brands like Hasbro and Mattel, who will most likely pivot operations but at a high expense. Smaller toy companies, on the other hand, may struggle to absorb these costs or shift production elsewhere. This consists of releases like Mythic Legions, Savage Crucible, and Fresh Monkey Fiction, which have recently brought some heat to collectors' hands. We recently just covered Longbox Heroes Wave 2 figures that are coming soon, which feature iconic indie comic heroes and villains in action figure form. This included releases from Savage Dragon, The Tick, and Rocketeer, but sadly, production has been canceled.

Fresh Monkey Fiction has put out a statement that after the new tariffs, they would raise their figures from the current $25 price tag to a whopping $40. They want to make sure that collectors are getting a fair price for their figures, and that means the Kickstarter for Wave 2 has been canceled. If tariffs change in the future, one can assume that Fresh Monkey Fiction will kick off the Longbox Heroes Wave 2 campaign once again, but it is sad to see that these tariffs are already impacting companies in such a strong way. Be sure to check out the Kickstarter campaign or snag up Longbox Heroes Wave 1 to support the cause. Check out part of the cancellation announcement below:

Longbox Heroes Wave 2 Cancelled Due to Import Tariffs

"We wanted to share an update about our latest Longbox Heroes Kickstarter. As many of you may be aware, recent policy changes have significantly increased tariffs on goods imported from China. These new policies impose a tariff of 50% on our manufacturing costs. Unfortunately, this cost is not absorbed by China—it directly impacts us as manufacturers and, ultimately, you as fans."

"This means a single figure would now cost roughly $40 for kickstarter backers once all tariff and shipping & handling fees are factored in. We don't believe this is a fair price for the type of figure we are producing, and we know many of you would share our concerns. Given these circumstances, we have made the incredibly tough decision to cancel the Kickstarter campaign."

