Kotobukiya Celebrates 55 Years of Vampirella with Horror Bishoujo

Kotobukiya celebrates the 55th Anniversary of Vampirella with a brand new and seductive addition to the Horror Bishoujo line

Vampirella, born in 1969, is a unique heroine from the planet Drakulon.

The 7.8" statue highlights Vampirella's iconic beauty and horror essence.

Pre-orders open for the $179.99 statue, releasing January 2026.

Vampirella debuted in Vampirella #1 back in 1969 and was published by Warren Publishing. She was created by Forrest J Ackerman with art by Trina Robbins and was initially introduced as a horror host like EC Comics' Crypt Keeper. However, her popularity takes her to new heights, giving the heroine her own gothic, sci-fi-tinged adventures. Unlike the traditional vampires of pop culture, Vampirella is from the planet Drakulon, where blood flows like water, and she journeys to Earth after her home begins dying. Over time, her stories evolved from campy horror to darker, and her stories arrived from Harris Comics to Dynamite Entertainment.

This seductive vampire queen is now celebrating her 55th anniversary, and Kotobukiya is honoring her the best way they know how Horror Bishoujo. A new 7.8" tall statue is here to capture the beauty, horror, and seductive nature of this horror iconic. From a skin-tight outfit to being placed upon a tombstone base, this is a statue fans will surely sink their teeth into. Pre-orders for the Horror Bishoujo Vampirella 1/7 Statue from Kotobukiya are already live with a $179.99 price and a January 2026 release.

Things Get Bloody with New Horror Bishoujo Vampirella

"Has Shunya Yamashita's dream finally come true!? Celebrating her 55th anniversary, the dark heroine VAMPIRELLA is finally joining the HORROR BISHOUJO lineup! A classic character originating from a long-running horror comic, Vampirella has all the powers of a vampire plus a variety of other unique abilities."

"Sitting on a cross-shaped tombstone, she casts her captivating gaze upon those who lay eyes on her, true to her name as a femme fatale beyond human comprehension. Her fangs peeking out from her blood-red lips and the fluttering bat give the statue a truly vampiric look. Her outfit perfectly outlines her gorgeous body, featuring intricately designed points of tension and gaps in the fabric to make her look even more stunning. Her beautifully flowing hair has also been recreated with a sense of weight, making for another highlight of this sculpt."

