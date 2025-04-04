Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, super friends

McFarlane Toys Unveils New DC Super Friends Wave with Batman

Step back in time as the Super Friends are back as McFarlane Toys unveiled their latest set of DC Retro action figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys brings Super Friends' Batman to life with a retro action figure.

Six-inch figure design features 12 points of articulation for dynamic poses.

Batman includes fabric cape, batarang, and Super Friends radio accessory.

Pre-orders for Batman figure now live at $19.99, delivering in April 2025.

The DC Comic hit animated series Super Friends aired from 1973 to 1986 and was a beloved Saturday morning cartoon that introduced generations of kids to the Justice League. Produced by Hanna-Barbera, the show featured iconic heroes like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman working from the Hall of Justice. They responded to global threats and took down the Legion of Doom with teamwork and comic-book heroics. Super Friends to this day still remains a nostalgic touchstone in superhero animation history, and now it is coming to life.

McFarlane Toys is expanding their DC Retro from Batman 66' to the adventures of the Super Friends, and everyone's favorite Caped Crusader leads the charge. These figures stand 6" tall with only 12 points of articulation and are nicely packaged on a colorful card back. Batman will feature a design right from the animated series with a fabric cape, batarang, and radio. Pre-orders for this new line for $19.99 are already live and are set to arrive in April 2025. Be on the lookout for more of the Super Friends DC Retro figures, with Green Lantern, Lex Luthor, and Sinestro all coming soon.

McFarlane Toys – Batman (DC Retro: Super Friends)

"A playboy billionaire by day, Bruce Wayne's double life affords him the comfort of a life without financial worry, a loyal butler-turned-guardian and the perfect base of operations in the ancient network of caves beneath his family's sprawling estate. By night, however, he sheds all pretense, dons his iconic scalloped cape and pointed cowl and takes to the shadowy streets, skies and rooftops of Gotham City."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale retro style figure based on SUPER FRIENDS.

Designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for retro play.

Accessories include SUPER FRIENDS radio and Batarang.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS SUPER FRIENDS figures.

