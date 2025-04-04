Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, super friends

DC Retro Super Friends Green Lantern Comes to McFarlane Toys

Step back in time as the Super Friends are back as McFarlane Toys unveiled their latest set of DC Retro action figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a DC Retro Green Lantern figure, part of the Super Friends animated line.

The 6" Hal Jordan figure features 12 points of articulation and a baseball bat energy construct.

Join Batman, Lex Luthor, and Sinestro in the first wave, priced at $19.99, available for pre-order.

Expected April 2025 release brings iconic DC Comics nostalgia with a retro spin.

McFarlane Toys is back with some brand new DC Comics action figures as things get animated with Super Friends. That is right, a new set of DC Retro figures is on the way, and it is time to assemble the animated cast of the 70s and 80s. The DC Retro line comes in at 6" tall, features only 12 points of articulation, and they come in a fun blister card. We have already seen Batman leading the fight against the Legion of Doom, and now Green Lantern is joining him. Green Lantern, primarily Hal Jordan, occasionally appeared throughout the run of Super Friends, especially in later seasons like The Super Powers Team: Galactic Guardians.

As a cosmic peacekeeper and member of the Green Lantern Corps, Hal brought a science fiction edge to the show. His power ring is capable of creating energy constructs limited only by his willpower and imagination, and for this figure, he summons a baseball bat. It is nice to see McFarlane expand past the Batman 66' line and into an iconic and nostalgic era of DC Comics. Wave 1 of this new DC Retro Super Friends line consists of Hal Jordan, Batman, Lex Luthor, and Sinestro, all of which are priced at $19.99 each. Pre-orders are already live on McFarlane Toys Store and other online retailers with an April 2025 release.

McFarlane Toys – Green Lantern (DC Retro: Super Friends)

"Hal Jordan is arguably the greatest Green Lantern. Valiant, honest, and able to conquer great fear, he battled threats alien and terrestrial, implementing unyielding willpower through a ring able to create constructs of anything he could imagine. Part of an intergalactic police force, he patrolled space sector 2814, tasked with protecting all life. Yet he found it increasingly difficult to blindly follow the directives of his Oan masters: the Guardians of the Universe. While colleagues ignored their own misgivings, Hal spoke out, even as his triumphant exploits won him a reputation as the foremost Green Lantern in history."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale retro style figure based on SUPER FRIENDS.

Designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for retro play.

Accessories include SUPER FRIENDS radio and baseball bat construct.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS SUPER FRIENDS figures.

