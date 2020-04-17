The Tiger King Comic, Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin on Opposite Sides.

Tiger King has been one of the bigger pop cultural blasts from the last month courtesy of Netflix. Naturally, lots of people want on, unofficially or otherwise. Which is why Worx Toys Inc of Ontario just registered the phrase 'Tiger King' as a trademark for comic books amongst many, many other things. Which may put them at legal odds with TidalWave Productions who are to publish a new biographical comic book this summer based on the Netflix documentary. Infamous: Tiger King is a planned 22 page by Michael Frizell and Joe Paradise. They previously created the Political Power: James Comey and Female Force: Stormy Daniels comic books for the same publisher, when it was known as BlueWave. The comic will be a flipbook. One side telling the story of former magician, country singer, zookeeper and incarcerated for attempted murder, Joe Exotic. The other featuring Big Cat Rescue owner and animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

"You can't make this stuff up. I never imagined that I'd be researching a book like this. It was a challenge to find a focus for the comic because there's so much happening. No wonder Netflix created a limited series as opposed to a Dateline episode," said writer Michael Frizell. "We wanted to do something that is fun and a good distraction in regard to in the state of the world now. I am obsessed with everything in this story and wanted to tell it from a different medium. The comic book medium can be used to entertain as well as inform," said TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis.

"I worked at an animal hospital for a while and found out that pet people can be a little bit eccentric. I just remember starting to watch the show saying to myself, "yeah, that tracks." Some people watch stuff like this to feel better about themselves, but we all have Joes and Carole's in our own lives and it's always interesting to me to learn how these extreme characters got to be where they wound up," stated artist Joe Paradise. "Before Joe Exotic came along, I never thought I'd hear anything that sounded as fake as Joe Paradise. Unlike Mr. Schriebvogel-Maldonado-Passage, however, that's my real name." "Money, sex, drugs, and TIGERS… This show had it all! I had my fair share of comedic material to work with for this piece, and honestly had myself laughing throughout the entire process!," said cover artist Jesse Johnson.

The comic will be distributed by Amazon, with digital versions from iTunes, Kindle, Nook, ComiXology and Kobo. That's unless it ends up in court as well.