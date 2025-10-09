Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Edu Menna, nightmare before christmas, tim burton, Torunn Grønbekk

Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas: The Shiver of Christmas Town

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Shiver of Christmas Town by Torunn Grønbekk and Edu Menna from Dynamite next year

Article Summary Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas gets a new comic mini-series from Dynamite Entertainment in 2025

Sally, Lock, Shock, and Barrel embark on a magical misadventure into Christmas Town with Dr. Finkelstein's latest creation

Writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist Edu Menna bring the gothic, whimsical world of Halloween Town to vivid life

Perfect for fans of the original film, with beautiful covers from Jae Lee, Soo Lee, Alan Quah, and movie variants

Nick Barrucci, CEO of Dynamite Entertainment, says, "Our Nightmare Before Christmas Pumpkin Queen OGN that hit this summer has been a HUGE seller! Not only in the direct market, but a HUGE Scholastic order and now more copies will be going to Walmart! AND we're scheduled to go to a new printing in the coming months! This is doing great in all markets! But we're not talking about that series now! We are launching the Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Shiver of Christmas Town mini-series by Torunn Grønbekk and Edu Menna! Torunn is just such a great writer, and Edu has killed it on every series that he's worked on. It's just a perfect match! And the story features Sally and the mischievous trio of Lock, Shock, and Barrel! This is going to be GREAT! (did I think I would say Dynamite again? ;-) Don't take my word for it, check out the art below! And the covers!!!!!" Will do, Nick!

"Across four fabulous issues, fans can dive deeper into Halloween Town with this unforgettable trick-or-treating tale, perfect for all ages, featuring the likes of Sally and the mischievous trio of Lock, Shock, and Barrel. The enigmatic Dr. Finkelstein, Sally's creator, has another creation in the works. When he debuts an unusual, yet unexpectedly adorable creature as a new pet, Sally is tasked with taking care of it. Only for the three resident trick-or-treaters of Halloween Town to have it in tow as they embark on their journey to Christmas Town. Writer Torunn Grønbekk (Red Sonja, Thor, Venom) crafts this all-new delight for Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas fans, joined by artist Edu Menna, following his work on gothic tales like Army of Darkness, KISS, and Alice Cooper that make him the perfect match for this visual feast. To complete the look, colorist Adriano Augusto and letterer Taylor Esposito round out the team.

"Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is a feast of imagination and dark delights, and it has been a joy to play in and contribute to this world," said writer Torunn Grønbekk. "In our story, little goes to plan: tricks are played, treats are had, and along the way, Dr. Finkelstein's new creation Shiver discovers the true magic of Halloween. Artist Edu Menna captures the gothic, whimsical atmosphere of the movie so beautifully, and I hope the book will introduce a new generation of readers to the enchanting world of Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas."

With covers from Jae Lee, Soo Lee, Alan Quah, and movie variant covers.

