Tim Drake – "Robin No More" in Batman #6 Next Month?

This is the newly revealed Jim Lee variant cover to Batman #6 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez, out next month, with Batman and Robin – the Tim Drake version – and described thus: "After he survives the date night from hell, the long night isn't over for Bruce Wayne. While he juggles multiple needs as Bruce, Hugo Strange's Monster Men attack a petrochemical facility and force Batman into action. Gotham City becomes a powder keg as superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez continue their acclaimed run on the Caped Crusader".

And is certainly comparable to the classic Spider-Man No More image from Amazing Spider-Man Vol 1 #50 by John Romita Sr.

As well as Uncanny X-Men Vol 1 #138 cover by John Byrne.

Especially with the background covers. In the Batman #6 version, they cover all manner of Tim Drake comics, whether Batman, Robin or Teen Titans. But what is it that will make Tim Drake leave? We'd already said goodbye to much of the rest of the Batman family due to whatever will be finally revealed at the end of Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb's Batman H2SH, currently scheduled for release at the end of March. Of course, we have seen this before as well…

But as Matt Fraction said last year, "i love tim and have a big story for him in mind as we get down the road." Looks like that may be this story…

BATMAN #6 CVR B JIM LEE CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Jorge Jimenez (CA) Jim Lee

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ UNLEASH THE MONSTER MEN! After he survives the date night from hell, the long night isn't over for Bruce Wayne. While he juggles multiple needs as Bruce, Hugo Strange's Monster Men attack a petrochemical facility and force Batman into action. Gotham City becomes a powder keg as superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their acclaimed run on the Caped Crusader. $5.99 2/4/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION & JIMENEZ KICK OFF THEIR SECOND ART WITH A SHOCKING REINTRODUCTION OF THE JOKER AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! As Batman is beckoned to Arkham Towers by the mysterious man in Room Ten, nothing will prepare him for who he finds there. Some might call him the Caped Crusader's archnemesis. Others might call him Batman's best friend. Everyone calls him the Joker. $4.99 3/4/2026

