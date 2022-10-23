Tim Seeley's Lucky Comes to Keenspot's January 2023 Solicitations

Tim Seeley, Troy Dongarra and Billy Parker are launching Tim Seeley's Lucky in Keenspot's January 2023 solicitation about his new superheroine Lucky, whos bad luck/good luck powers may have killed off her own superhero team, and is committed to never using her powers again. Yeah, like that will last…

TIM SEELEY'S LUCKY #1 CVR A TIM SEELEY

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

NOV221662

(W) Tim Seeley, Troy Dongarra (A) Troy Dongarra, Billy Parker (CA) Tim Seeley

Tim Seeley (West of Sundown, Hack/Slash) puts the spotlight on his quirky superheroine Lucky in this fortuitous all-new series! It's been a few years since the SuperBeasts were a team, and their youngest member Lucky feels responsible for their demise. After all, the power to steal luck from everyone nearby is not ideally suited to a team! Down on her luck because she's stubbornly refusing to use her gift, Lucky inadvertently discovers a plot by an old nemesis to assassinate a former teammate. Now she must come to terms with her powers and learn how to go solo. It's time to get Lucky!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 5.99

BONYEER AROMATIC #4 CVR A PIYOTYCHO

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

NOV221659

(W) Hirano Piyotycho (A / CA) Hirano Piyotycho

Japanese sensation PIYOTYCHO delivers the next glorious installment of everyone's favorite Treasure-Hunting beauty, Bonyeer The Aromatic! This time Bonny and Doc are hired by a mysterious man to kill all the Zombies on Zombie Island. A task not too difficult for our valiant heroes, but to Doc's dismay, Bonny doesn't want to do it using her armpit smell! Mystery abounds and valuable heirlooms await in this exciting zombie-packed issue! Edited by Erik Klaus (Ninjas & Robots).

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 5.99