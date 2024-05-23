Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: chip zdarsky, David Brothers, DSTLRY, Marcus To, september 2024, Time Waits

Time Waits #1 by Chip Zdarsky, David Brothers & Marcus To from Dstlry

Time Waits #1 by Chip Zdarsky, David Brothers & Marcus To from Dstlry in September, the first of four series from Chip.

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky teams up with David Brothers and Marcus To for Time Waits #1.

Time Waits is the first of four miniseries by Zdarsky from Dstlry.

Set in a sci-fi world, it follows Blue, a man with a mission from the future.

Dstlry's Prestige format offers 48-page issues with special cover features.

The new Dstlry August 2024 solicits and solicitations have the early September listing for Time Waits #1 by Chip Zdarsky, David Brothers and Marcus To. and is the first of four miniseries by written or co-written by Chip Zdarsky from Dstrly. Time Waits sees former soldier Blue, a man trapped in his past, our present, here for a mission he could not bring himself to complete. Settling down, and planning on raising a kid, after ten years, the future comes calling to bring their man back to fulfil his mission and kill anyone who stops them.

TIME WAITS #1 (OF 4) CVR A MARCUS TO

(W) Chip Zdarsky, David Brothers (A/CA) Marcus To

NEW SERIES DEBUT FROM DSTLRY! Join Chip Zdarsky, David Brothers, and Marcus To for a sci-fi adventure that defies expectation and time itself! Meet Blue, a man trapped in the past, which is our present. Sent back in time for a mission he could not bring himself to complete, the former soldier Blue builds a life with Grace, the Sheriff of a small rural town. The pair build a foundation of happiness on a history of bloodshed, as far away from the trigger-happy corporate overlords that used Blue as a human gun. After ten years together, Blue and Grace are on the cusp of taking the next step in their relationship: adoption. Before Grace can fully convince Blue to expand their family, the future comes calling. The overlords want their first deserter and to complete the mission Blue could not. They have one simple rule: kill anyone who stands in their way. The first of four miniseries by Chip Zdarsky from DSTLRY! Every issue from DSTLRY is presented in our perfect bound Prestige format, featuring wraparound covers with spot gloss on robust cover stock, complemented by 48 pages of exquisite interior stock. It's the DSTLRY difference. Retail: $8.99 In-Store Date: 9/11/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!