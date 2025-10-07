Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: gun honey, Heat-Seeker

Titan Comics Doubles Down On Gun Honey In 2026

Joanna Tan returns for a high-stakes mission to identify and eliminate a Russian dictator’s double.

Hard Case Crime founder Charles Ardai and artist Ang Hor Kheng both return for this thrilling new series.

Gun Honey: Doubles Down builds on previous Gun Honey comics and expands the hard-boiled crime universe.

Titan Comics and Hard Case Crime are bringing back Gun Honey, starring weapons smuggler Joanna Tan, with a new series, Doubles Down, coming to comic book shops in 2026. Co-founder of the Hard Case Crime imprint, Charles Ardai, returns to the Gun Honey universe alongside returning comic book series artist Ang Hor Kheng.

"When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles — and make sure the right man dies."

"Gun Honey has never faced higher stakes or a deadlier challenge," said Charles Ardai, founder of Hard Case Crime and creator of Gun Honey. "Getting close to one of the best-protected men in the world, not just once but four separate times? Even Joanna Tan is going to find it difficult to pull that off. But you know what they say: nobody does it better."

Gun Honey: Doubles Down follows Titan Comics and Hard Case Crime's previous Gun Honey comics, including Gun Honey, Gun Honey: Blood for Blood, Gun Honey: Collision Course and the more recent spin-off series set in the same world, Heat Seeker. But there hasn't been a Gun Honey series in and of itself for all of 2025…

The Hard Case Crime imprint was founded in 2004 by Charles Ardai and Max Phillips to recreate the flavour of the paperback crime novels of the 1940s and '50s, and included Stephen King's The Colorado Kid. Since the imprint's move to Titan Comics, Hard Case Crime has released comics and graphic novels in the same hard-boiled genre as the book division, such as Charles Ardai's Gun Honey series, and it has remained one of Titan's strongest performing titles since.

