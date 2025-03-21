Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Solicits, Titan | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

Titan Comics Full June 2025 Solicits Differ From Diamond To Lunar

Titan Comics Full June 2025 solicits differ from Diamond Comic Distributors to Lunar Distribution, including more Gun Honey

Titan Comics is no longer Diamond Comic Distributors exclusive as of yesterday, too late to affect getting the cover of the new (and possibly last) Diamond Previews catalogue. But also with different items listed than in the June 2025 solicits coming from Lunar. Lunar has some of May 2025's items as well, and Diamond June 2025 has a few items not mentioned in Lunar's listing either… this could get confusing., But launching with Return To Skull Island and Yan… and more Gun Honey: Heatseeker than you'll find at Lunar right now.

RETURN TO SKULL #1 (OF 4) CVR A LEE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR250264

APR250265 – RETURN TO SKULL #1 (OF 4) CVR B JONES (MR)

APR250266 – RETURN TO SKULL #1 (OF 4) CVR C JONES (MR)

APR250267 – RETURN TO SKULL #1 (OF 4) CVR D LOGO VIRGIN (MR)

APR250268 – RETURN TO SKULL #1 (OF 4) CVR E LEE FOIL (MR)

APR250269 – RETURN TO SKULL #1 (OF 4) CVR F BLANK COLOR SKETCH (MR)

(W) Simon Furman (A) Chris Jones (CA) Inhyuk Lee

AN OFFICIAL CONTINUATION OF the SKULL ISLAND ANIMATED SERIES!

KONG RETURNS!

SPINNING OUT OF THE HIT NETFLIX SHOW!

A ragtag group of castaways must return to an island steeped in dark secrets and danger!

After Kong's battle with the Kraken, survivors soon discover that far worse lurks in the shadows… and that their unlikely ally may not be able to protect them from Skull Island's horrors!

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

YAN GN VOL 01 (OF 6) (MR)

TITAN MANGA

APR250263

(W) Chang Sheng (A / CA) Chang Sheng

FROM AWARD-WINNING WRITER CHANG SHENG (THE HIDDEN LEVEL).

A chilling story that forces you to choose a side! Immerse yourself in a riveting tale of mystery and sci-fi!

Embark on a journey of SUSPENSE AND ACTION, as the mystery of Yan Tie Hua's return leaves a trail of death and destruction. Despite having been declared dead

ten years prior, in prison records, she is now back and SEEKING VENGEANCE for her family's massacre, the same crime that she was imprisoned for.

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #9 CVR A ADAMS (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR250270

APR250271 – SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #9 CVR B HORLEY (MR)

(W) Patrick Zircher, Fabian Nicieza (A) Patrick Zircher, Sean Chen (CA) Neal Adams

Featuring classic covers from Alex Horley and the late Neal Adams!

Patrick Zircher slashes into the Hyborian Age with a tale of high adventure starring Conan and Valeria, whilst Fabian Nicieza and artist Sean Chen craft a high-stakes assassination story starring KULL. There's, also a short prose story from John C. Hocking, incredible art pin-ups, and more.

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

CONAN BARBARIAN #22 CVR A PANOSIAN (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR250272

APR250273 – CONAN BARBARIAN #22 CVR B FEDERICI (MR)

APR250274 – CONAN BARBARIAN #22 CVR C GIANGIORDANO (MR)

APR250275 – CONAN BARBARIAN #22 CVR D ALEXANDER (MR)

APR250276 – CONAN BARBARIAN #22 CVR E PANOSIAN VIRGIN FOIL (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Fernando Dagnino (CA) Dan Panosian

WINNER OF 'BEST NEW COMIC SERIES' – TRIPWIRE 2024 AWARDS

The Great Serpent's influence twists and turns, pulling Conan into their deadly coils as the Cimmerian and his allies are lured into Stygia…What they find on this journey will make their blood run cold and set the stage for a conflict beyond their wildest imagination!

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

HEAT SEEKER EXPOSED GUN HONEY SERIES #2 CVR A LEE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR250284

APR250285 – HEAT SEEKER EXPOSED GUN HONEY SERIES #2 CVR B CHEW (MR)

APR250286 – HEAT SEEKER EXPOSED GUN HONEY SERIES #2 CVR C BRAO NUDE BAGG

APR250287 – HEAT SEEKER EXPOSED GUN HONEY SERIES #2 CVR D CONTINUADO (MR

APR250288 – HEAT SEEKER EXPOSED GUN HONEY SERIES #2 CVR E PHOTO (MR)

APR250289 – HEAT SEEKER EXPOSED GUN HONEY SERIES #2 CVR F LEE VIRGIN FOI

APR250290 – HEAT SEEKER EXPOSED GUN HONEY SERIES #2 CVR G CHEW TRADE FOI

APR250291 – HEAT SEEKER EXPOSED GUN HONEY SERIES #2 CVR H UNIQUE BLIND B

APR250292 – HEAT SEEKER EXPOSED GUN HONEY SERIES #2 CVR I 5 COPY INCV CH

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ace Continuado (CA) Inhyuk Lee

THE BEST-SELLING GUN HONEY SPIN-OFF IS BACK

When a relentless investigative reporter threatens to expose her

criminal activities, mistress of misdirection Dahlia Racers needs to disappear – from the reporter, the police, and her own former clients who want to silence her…permanently!

Gun Honey universe praised by celebrated crime writers

ED BRUBAKER, MAX ALLAN COLLINS & DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

SOLOMON KANE SERPENT RING #4 CVR A FONG (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR250277

APR250278 – SOLOMON KANE SERPENT RING #4 CVR B CASTILLO (MR)

APR250279 – SOLOMON KANE SERPENT RING #4 CVR C ZIRCHER (MR)

(W) Patch Zircher (A) Patch Zircher (CA) Jessica Fong

WRITTEN AND ILLUSTRATED BY PATRICK ZIRCHER!

FINAL PART OF THE HIT MINI-SERIES!

Kane battles from the Barbary Coast; across Southern Europe, to the canals of Venice, as a band of rogues forms around him in their quest for the fabled Serpent Ring of Set! It's the much-anticipated return of Solomon Kane from Patrick Zircher (Superman, Iron Man, Savage Avengers, Moon Knight)!

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

TOXIC SUPER BEASTS GN VOL 02 (MR)

TITAN MANGA

APR250295

(W) Nykken (A) Toyl(e)

PUSHING THE BOUNDARIES OF KAIJU MANGA TO EPIC PROPORTIONS!

The battle against the terrifying monsters known as Super Beasts rages on!

Amidst the chaos, one of the new team members reveals her formidable powers in an epic confrontation, while Dr. Kisaragi has to escape from the jaws of a dinosaur-like beast. The team edges closer to uncovering the dark secret behind these monstrous appearances and the sinister mastermind manipulating events from the shadows.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

SPEED GRAPHER GN VOL 03 (RES) (MR)

TITAN MANGA

APR250296

(W) Tomozo (A / CA) Tomozo

ADAPTED FROM THE HIT GONZO ANIME OF THE SAME NAME!

DIVE INTO THE CHAOS OF A NEAR-FUTURE WORLD!

In this gripping culmination of terrors and action, Saiga and Kagura's race against time heats up, with the Roppongi Club hot on their heels. Their investigation leads them down a frightening path, as they unravel the secrets of Kagura's mother's past, and delve into the mystery of her father's identity.

CORRUPTION, SUPERNATURAL SECRETS, AND

DEVASTATING BATTLES COLLIDE IN TOMOZO'S EPIC

ENDING TO THE SPEED GRAPHER TRILOGY!

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

KAMEN RIDER KUUGA GN VOL 10 (MR)

TITAN MANGA

APR250297

(W) Shotaro Ishinomori, Toshiki Inoue (A / CA) Hitotsu Yokoshima

FEATURING THE APPEARANCE OF THE LEGENDARY KAMEN RIDER AGITO!

THE STAKES HAVE NEVER BEEN HIGHER!

A new enemy is wreaking havoc in town, intent on slaying humans, Kuuga, and a U.L. traitor – all while riding their motorcycle and collecting heads of the innocent. Kuuga has found an unlikely ally to fight side-by-side with against this terrifying threat.

Meanwhile, Shoichi is crumbling under the pressures of Agito's power and manipulation from the shadows. He once again gets closer to Godai, but can Shoichi be trusted?

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG OMNIBUS REG ED GN VOL 07 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR250280

APR250281 – CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG OMNIBUS DIRECT MKT ED HC VOL 07 (MR) (C

(W) Jim Owsley, Don Kaar (A) John Buscema, Alfredo Alcala, Ernie Chan (CA) Mike Docherty

ART BY THE MGHTY JOHN BUSCEMA!

Featuring the first half of Christopher J. Priest's legendary run on Conan the Barbarian as he assembles a cast of engaging supporting characters around Conan, including the haunted Tetra and the courageous Captain Delmuro. Priest also introduces one of the great super-villains from this era – The Devourer of Souls. The dark reaver is one of Conan's most formidable foes, and their legendary battles begin here!

Collecting: Conan the Barbarian (1970) #172-194, Conan the Barbarian Annual (1973) #10-11.

In Shops: Oct 08, 2025

LOOSE END #1-4 PACK (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR250283

(W) Dave Dwonch (A) Travis Hymel (CA) Robert Hack

TIED UP, TORTURED AND THROWN INTO A WORLD OF CHAOS, GET READY FOR THE WILDEST RIDE OF YOUR LIFE!

Collects all ROBERT HACK homage covers from the series featuring RESERVOIR DOGS, FEAR AND LOATHING IN LAS VEGAS, GOODFELLAS and HOME ALONE!

With crushing debt, an aimless career, and a thirst for the high

life punching down on him, failing screenwriter Steven Hollis is handed a ticket out of his dead-end lifestyle… A offer he can't refuse from the mob! Now all he has to do is kill the biggest exec in Hollywood.

In Shops: Jul 09, 2025

BLADE RUNNER 2029 COMP SERIES OMNIBUS HC REG ED (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR250293

(W) Michael Green, Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Claudia Caranfa

Omnibus edition of the critically acclaimed series!

An in canon comic series set in the world of Blade Runner – co-written by Michael Green, the co-screenwriter of Blade Runner 2049.

Blade Runner and detective, Aahna "Ash" Ashina, continues her journey from the crime-ridden streets of Los Angeles to the promised land of the Off-World Colonies and back home again as she uncovers a terrible secret and a desperate conspiracy that forces her to confront her own hatred for Replicants – the synthetic humans that she hunts with such vengeance!

Collects – Blade Runner 2029: Reunion, Echoes, and Redemption.

In Shops: Oct 08, 2025

BLADE RUNNER 2029 COMP SERIES OMNIBUS HC DM ED (MR)

TITAN COMICS

APR250294

(W) Michael Green, Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Dani

Omnibus edition of the critically acclaimed series!

An in canon comic series set in the world of Blade Runner – co-written by Michael Green, the co-screenwriter of Blade Runner 2049.

Blade Runner and detective, Aahna "Ash" Ashina, continues her journey from the crime-ridden streets of Los Angeles to the promised land of the Off-World Colonies and back home again as she uncovers a terrible secret and a desperate conspiracy that forces her to confront her own hatred for Replicants – the synthetic humans that she hunts with such vengeance!

Collects – Blade Runner 2029: Reunion, Echoes, and Redemption.

In Shops: Oct 08, 2025

STAR WARS INSIDER #232 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

APR250324

APR250322 – STAR WARS INSIDER #232 PX ED

APR250323 – STAR WARS INSIDER #232 FOIL VAR

(W) Titan

News, exclusive fiction, and more!

THE FORCE OF SPORT

Former wrestler Arda Ocal explores the ties between Star Wars and the world of sports.

COMBAT READY OR CLANKERS?

Historian Dr. Chris Kempshall discovers just how effective the Trade Federation's battle droids really were.

EXCLUSIVE STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC FICTION:

The epic finale of Tales from the Occlusion Zone!

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

MARVELS IRON MAN THE FIRST 60 YEARS HC

TITAN COMICS

APR250325

(W) Titan Media

60 years of Marvel's IRON MAN!

This book explores the comic book history of the Iron Man, looking in-depth at his greatest battles, deadliest enemies, and his unlikeliest allies. Lavishly illustrated with stunning art, this tribute to one of Marvel's most iconic characters also includes profiles of the talented creators behind the Iron Avenger's ongoing adventures.

In Shops: Oct 08, 2025

CONAN CITY OF THE DEAD PROSE NOVEL HC

TITAN BOOKS

APR250282

(W) John C. Hocking

Two epics in one book as Conan the mercenary faces hideously transformed wizards and undead creatures in action-packed fantasy combining Robert E. Howard's trademark sword and sorcery with concepts straight out of Lovecraftian horror.

Combines the classic Conan and the Emerald Lotus with the all-new, original Conan and the Living Plague.

In Shops: Jun 25, 2025

BLACK PANTHER PANTHERS RAGE PROSE NOVEL HC

TITAN BOOKS

APR250326

(W) Sheree Renee Thomas

An all-new re-imagining of the legendary Black Panther comics arc, Panther's Rage, from an award-winning author.

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

FANTASTIC FOUR THE COMING OF GALACTUS PROSE NOVEL SC

TITAN BOOKS

APR250327

(W) James Lovegrove

The Fantastic Four's first encounter with Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer, is modernised and expanded by New York Times-bestselling author James Lovegrove.

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

