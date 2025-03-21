Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Solicits, Titan | Tagged: diamond, diamond previews

Yes There Will Be A Diamond Previews Next Week… The Last One?

Yes, there will be a Diamond Previews catalogue next week... but will it be the very last one? It's all coming to a head....

Article Summary Diamond Previews catalogue could be the last amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy issues.

Publishers like Dynamite and Titan Comics feature prominently in the latest issue.

Key titles include ThunderCats/Powerpuff Girls and Space Ghost Annual #1.

Printing challenges arise as Transcontinental awaits payment from Diamond.

Diamond Comic Distributors has gotten a bit more cash from JP Morgan Chase for their Chapter 11 bankruptcy operations, and that, it seems, includes publishing a Previews catalogue for next week, even if the contents are a little more on the thinner side right now. With Dynamite, who have stuck with Diamond through thick and thin catalogues on the front cover for the ThunderCats/Powerpuff Girls crossover from Paulina Ganucheau and Coleman Engle. And Titan Comics on the back with the manga series Yan, by Chang Sheng of Oldmen that blends sci-fi and horror,who waited until yesterday to say they were jumping to Lunar as well when it was too late to stop Previews and keep them the cover. Some might call that mercenary to get the best of both worlds, but at this stage, it's every comic book publisher for themselves…

The order form cover included Oz, Wonderland, and Neverland, which are thrust into a devastating war in the early 20th century in AMP/Thunder Comics' NeverWars, with the Gems Of The Month now restricted to Dynamite, Titan (for the last time) and Marvel, with Space Ghost Annual #1, ThunderCats/The Powerpuff Girls #1, Bring on the Bad Guys: Doom #1, Return to Skull Island #1 and Savage Sword of Conan #9. With the remaining Deluxe publishers Ablaze, Dstlry and Zenescope getting nods for GG: Life Is a Videogame Volume 1 GN and Retroverse TPB, White House Robot Romance #1 and Zenescope Legends Summer 2025.

Again, we must ask, is this the final Diamond Previews? It is being hit by four major things. Diamond Previews is an expensive catalogue, in time and money, to assemble and publish, and relies on the work of many comic book publishers, a number of which don't want to have anything to do with Diamond anymore. Much of that is down to the bankruptcy of its publisher and owner, Diamond Comic Distributors, which has entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy. As part of that bankruptcy, the printers of Previews catalogue Transcontinental are owed a quarter of a million by Diamond, and it looks like they may well not get it back. Transcontinental is based in Canada, and the US taxes and tariffs on companies importing from Canada have been avoided for now but they may return any second. And even though Transcontinental has promised to cover the tariffs for publishers for 90 days, they may not want to do that for someone who owes them so much and may not pay for any new printing.

