Titan Comics Joins Lunar Distrubution For June 2025 Solicits

Titan Comics has announced a non-exclusive agreement with Lunar Distribution to distribute its publications and merchandise to the comic book Direct Market. The new partnership is in addition to Titan's existing relationship with Diamond Comic Distributors, who have been going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy of late. Titan also owned Diamond UK back in the day. Titan Comics' products will go live with Lunar on the 21st of March for product shipping in June 2025.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Titan and look forward to providing their extensive catalog of graphic novels, books, comics, and merchandise. This will allow us to bring their exceptional range of titles to an even broader audience, strengthening our commitment to providing retailers with the best content in the industry. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with Titan, and to helping elevate their incredible offerings in the marketplace," says Christina Merkler, Co-Owner, of Lunar Distribution

"At Titan Comics, we are always looking for ways to better serve our readers and retail partners. Working with Lunar Distribution allows us to expand our reach, improve efficiency, and ensure our titles are more accessible than ever. We're excited for this next chapter and look forward to working together to bring the best in comics to fans everywhere," say Vivian Cheung and Nick Landau, Co-Publishers, of Titan Comics and owners of Forbidden Planet.

Titan's debut solicits with Lunar Distribution include two brand-new launches with the new Gun Honey spin-off series, Heat Seeker Exposed, and Kong battling monsters in Return To Skull Island. Plus, a new story begins for Conan The Barbarian. A number of these titles were available through Diamond for May 2025.

RETURN TO SKULL ISLAND #1

Written by Simon Furman and drawn by Christopher Jones.

Set in the world of Netflix's Skull Island: The Animated Series and set in 1993, but happening after the show. "Skull Island's shadows hide untold stories, fierce battles, and creatures unlike anything seen before. Marrying brilliant illustrations and epic storytelling, we see a new side to Kong and his kingdom. We can't wait to share more this June," said Titan Comics editor Louis Yamani. "Partnering with Titan Comics on 'Return to Skull Island' allows us to expand the Monsterverse in exciting new ways. Bringing Skull Island from TV to comics lets us dive deeper into its mysteries, offering fans thrilling new adventures in Kong's world" said, Robert Napton, SVP and publisher at Legendary Comics. Return To Skull Island will be published by Titan Comics on the 4th of June, with covers by Inhyuk Lee.

HEAT SEEKER: EXPOSED – A GUN HONEY SERIES #1 (OF 4)

(W) Charles Ardai

(A) Ace Continuado

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale May 28, 2025

When a relentless investigative reporter threatens to expose her criminal activities, mistress of misdirection Dahlia Racers needs to disappear – from the reporter, the police, and her own former clients who want to silence her… permanently! Gun Honey universe praised by celebrated crime writers ED BRUBAKER, MAX ALLAN COLLINS & DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI!

COVER A: ARTGERM (MAR250253)

COVER B: LUCIO PARRILLO (MAR250254)

COVER C: BRÄO NUDE BAGGED ($10) (MAR250255)

COVER D: DES TAYLOR (MAR250256)

COVER E: PHOTO FEATURING COSPLAYER GRACE MCCLUNG (MAR250257)

COVER F: FOIL ARTGERM ($14.99) (MAR250258)

COVER G: FOIL LUCIO PARRILLO VIRGIN ($14.99) (MAR250259)

COVER H: UNIQUE BLIND BAG ($10) (MAR250260)

COVER I: YASMINE NUDE BAGGED ($10) (MAR250261)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #21

(W): Jim Zub

(A): Fernando Dagnino

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On sale: May 14, 2025

NEW STORY ARC STARTS HERE! WINNER OF 'BEST NEW COMIC SERIES' – TRIPWIRE 2024 AWARDS!

The Great Serpent's influence twists and turns, pulling Conan into their deadly coils as the Cimmerian and his allies are lured into Stygia…What they find on this journey will make their blood run cold and set the stage for a conflict beyond their wildest imagination!

COVER A: DAN PANOSIAN (MAR250265)

COVER B: MARIA WOLF (MAR250266)

COVER C: BRANDON KENNY (MAR250267)

COVER D: MINDY LEE (MAR250268)

COVER E: GONZO (MAR250269)

COVER F: FOIL DAN PANOSIAN ($13.99) (MAR250270)

SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING #3

(W/A): Patch Zircher

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On sale: May 21, 2025

SOLOMON KANE IS BACK! The 'Sword of Vengeance' slashes into his own new series, SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING! Kane battles from the Barbary Coast; across Southern Europe, to the canals of Venice, as a band of rogues forms around him in their quest for the fabled Serpent Ring of Set! It's the much-anticipated return of Solomon Kane from Patrick Zircher (Superman, Iron Man, Savage Avengers, Moon Knight)!

COVER A: ALEX HORLEY (MAR250278)

COVER B: NICK MARINKOVICH (MAR250279)

COVER C: PATRICK ZIRCHER (MAR250280)

THE LOOSE END #4

(W): Dave Dwonch

(A): Travis Hymel

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On sale: May 14, 2025

The Hollywood crew make their final stand in the climactic issue of The Loose End!

With the cartel closing in on their safehouse, Steven, Diedrich, Ryan and Benny rely on some VERY outside the box thinking to survive the oncoming brawl. Have they played their last hand or is there another card up their collective sleeve?

COVER A: CHRIS BURNHAM (MAR250286)

COVER B: ROBERT HACK HOME ALONE HOMAGE (MAR250287)

COVER C: TRAVIS HYMEL (MAR250288)

BLADE RUNNER 2039: 1-3 SLIPCASE SET

(W) Mike Johnson

(A) Andres Guinaldo

Publisher: Titan Comics

SC / HC slipcase, FC, 336pp, $49.99, On Sale June 4, 2025

Return to the world of Blade Runner with this, in canon comic book series based on the 1982 science fiction film classic, Blade Runner.

Twenty years ago, Aahna 'Ash' Ashina helped a young girl and a Replicant copy of her mother escape from the clutches of her sadistic father to the off-world colony of Arcadia. Now, Cleo Selwyn has returned to Los Angeles to search for her 'mother' – who has mysteriously disappeared.

Collects – Blade Runner 2039: Luv, Upgrade and Ash.

Cover: Alan Quah

DOPE MAN VOL. 2

(W) Ryo Yoshigami

(A) Yu hey Ogino

B&W, SC, 208pp, $12.99, On Sale June 4, 2025

FROM THE CREATOR OF PSYCHO-PASS

THE NEXT INSTALLMENT OF THE ACTION-PACKED SERIES SET IN A DARK ALTERNATE JAPAN.

As THE DOPEMEN grow stronger, and their devastating powers continue to leave a trail of destruction in their wake, the D-UNIT must come up with new tactics to contain the threat. The dark alternate reality continues to be explored in this second volume, as Japan has now become completely unrecognizable.

ALPI THE SOUL SENDER VOL. 7

(W/A) Rona

B&W, SC, 176pp, $12.99, On Sale June 11, 2025

THE CLIMACTIC SEVENTH VOLUME OF THE BELOVED SERIES!

The final volume of ALPI THE SOUL SENDER closes the book on the story of a young girl and her quest to find the strength to help others. Alpi continues to traverse the world while dispelling curses and sending souls on their way, having accumulated a wealth of knowledge and experience from the various friends she meets along the way.

STAR WARS INSIDER PRESENTS REVENGE OF THE SITH 20TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL EDITION

HC, 96pp, $19.99, On sale: June 18, 2025

A FULLY ILLUSTRATED LOOK AT THE MAKING OF THE FINAL CHAPTER OF THE PREQUEL TRILOGY!

This hardcover volume features a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, from script development to concept art and costume designs, through to filming and eventual release. Lavishly illustrated with photography and art from the Lucasfilm Archives, this must-have collector's edition also includes vintage interviews with stars Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, and Natalie Portman.

• Conan the Barbarian #17-20 Roberto de la Torre Pack

• Heat Seeker: Combustion #1-4 Cosplay Pack

• Huge Detective #5

• Nouns: Nountown #3

• Runescape: Untold Tales of The God Wars #4

• The Loose End #1-4 Robert Hack Movie Homage Pack

GRAPHIC NOVELS

• Dead Space Vol. 2 Salvage

• Death Sentence: The Complete Collection + DM Edition

• Downlands

• Hagar The Horrible: The First 50 Years

• Hawkmoon: The Black Jewel

OMNIBUS

• Conan the Barbarian: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol. 5 + DM Edition

• King Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol. 1 + DM Edition

• Savage Sword of Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol. 5 + DM Edition

MANGA

• Kamen Rider Kuuga Vol. 10

• Outsiders Vol. 1

• Speed Grapher Vol. 3

• Toxic Super Beasts Vol. 2

• Working for God in a Godless World Vol. 3

• Yan Vol. 1

MAGAZINES

• Star Wars Insider #232

MERCHANDISE

• Conan Hyborian Age Map Puzzle

• Conan The Cimmerian The Tower of The Elephant Board Game

• Doctor Who Dalek 1970 T-Shirt

• Doctor Who Neon 80s Allons-Y T-Shirt

• Doctor Who Tenth Doctor On Tardis T-Shirt

• Doctor Who Cybermen 1970 T-Shirt

