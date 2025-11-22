Posted in: Comics, Solicits, Titan | Tagged: conan, fcbd, free comic book day, gun honey

Titan Does Its Own Free Comic Book Day In 2026 With Conan & Gun Honey

Universal Distribution in Canada has bought the rights to Free Comic Book Day from Diamond Comic Distributors Inc, the debtors in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case. I have heard that it is going ahead, through Universal, for the first Saturday in May as usual, with a far smaller number of publishers involved. I am not even sure how the distribution will be done, considering the differing deals with Lunar and Penguin Random House. But, as has been pointed out, no publisher actually has to ask permission to just give comic books away. And for the first Saturday in May 2026, as part of Titan Comics' February 2026 solicits and solicitations, Titan Comics will be letting retailers give away Conan The Barbarian: Tides Of The Tyrant-King #0 by Jim Zub and Jesus Merino and Gun Honey Doubles Down #0 by Charles Ardai and Ace Continuado. Both the intro comic books to Conan and the Gun Honey events in the summer of 2026.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: TIDES OF THE TYRANT-KING #0

(W) Jim Zub (A) Jesús Merino

Cover: Roberto De La Torre

FC • 24pp • On Sale May 2, 2026 • MATURE RATING

CONAN OF CIMMERIA believed that THULSA DOOM's evil had been banished forever, but the Atlantean necromancer's dark power stirs once more and, if it cannot be stopped, the dead shall overtake the living!

The Tyrant-King of Atlantis returns and all shall suffer, unless Conan and his brave allies can turn back the tide!

Special #0 launch issue for brand-new CONAN THE BARBARIAN TIDES OF THE TYRANT-KING Mini Series, coming in September.

GUN HONEY DOUBLES DOWN #0

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ace Continuado

Cover: Ace Continuado

FC • 24pp • On Sale May 2, 2026 • MATURE RATING

Offered $10 million to smuggle a gun into the Kremlin, Gun Honey Joanna Tan enlists the aid of a beautiful former lover in this thrilling lead-up to the events of the summer's big event, GUN HONEY: DOUBLES DOWN.

"The Finest Kind of Pulp Noir" – Ed Brubaker

Teaser to the brand-new series from Charles Ardai and Ang Hor Kheng coming in JUNE.

