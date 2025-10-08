Posted in: Comics | Tagged: diamond, fcbd, Universal Distribution

Universal Distribution Buys Free Comic Book Day

Universal Distribution buys Free Comic Book Day from Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop/Diamond II

Article Summary Universal Distribution acquires Free Comic Book Day, expanding its role in the comics event landscape

Free Comic Book Day 2026 will see new publisher calls, exclusive comics, and modernized event features

Universal aims to enhance FCBD with improved logistics, digital fan experiences, and wider industry ties

Over 2,000 retailers participate in FCBD, which draws new and existing fans to comic shops each year

Canadian comic book and gaming distributor Universal Distribution has bought the rights to Free Comic Book Day from Sparkle Pop/Ad Populum. Both Universal and Soarkle Pop were the joint high bidders in the Diamond Comic Distributors Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, with Sparkle Pop getting what's now known as Diamond II as well as the rights to Free Comic Book Day, and Universal getting Alliance Gaming. Now another deal has been done.

Universal Distribution states that it will "immediately begin integrating FCBD's operational planning, publisher coordination, and retailer outreach into its systems. Preparations are underway for Free Comic Book Day 2026, including open calls for publishers and announcements of exclusive titles, promotional tie-ins, and additional event features. Retailers, publishers, fans, and media are invited to watch for announcements over the coming months as Universal shares its roadmap and seeks broad participation across the comics ecosystem."

Free Comic Book Day, founded by comic book retailer Joe Field, is held annually on the first Saturday in May, and is a cornerstone event for the comics direct market community as well as libraries, that encourages new and existing readers to visit local comic shops with specially produced giveaway titles and promotional events. Over 2,000 comic retailers typically participate each year.

Universal Distribution states that the acquisition of Free Comic Book Day will be "marking a significant expansion in its portfolio within the comic book and fan-centric event space.This acquisition positions Universal to deepen its engagement with retailers, and publishers by stewarding one of the most anticipated promotional programs in the comics industry… With this acquisition, Universal Distribution aims to reinvigorate and modernize FCBD by leveraging its strengths in distribution, marketing, and retail partnerships."

Universal Distribution states that under its stewardship, Free Comic Book Day will benefit from:

Enhanced operational infrastructure: Applying Universal's logistics, technology, and distribution networks to streamline event execution and broaden reach.

Stronger cross-industry collaboration: Fostering deeper relationships with publishers, creators, and retailers to expand participation and promotional synergy.

Innovative fan experiences: Introducing digital integrations, exclusive merchandise, and new marketing initiatives to evolve FCBD for next-generation audiences.

"Free Comic Book Day is a beloved tradition in the comics world. We are honored to carry its legacy forward and committed to elevating the experience for fans, retailers, and publishers alike," said Angelo Exarhakos CEO, Universal Distribution.

"Throughout the Diamond Comics sale process, we have done all we can to ensure that the shops that customers rely on are prioritized. Even though we have been restricted on multiple occasions by the Bankruptcy professionals from doing many things that would do that, we were focused in finding the best home for Free Comic Book Day. We think we've found that with Angelo and Universal" said Joel Weinshanker, Managing Partner, Sparkle Pop LLC.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!