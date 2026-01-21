Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: KO, kyle rayner, Titans

Titans & Green Lantern Galactic Slam Preparing The Way For DC's K.O.

Titans #31 and Green Lantern Galactic Slam both from DC Comics today and both preparing the way for DC's K.O

Article Summary DC's K.O. heats up as Titans #31 and Green Lantern Galactic Slam #1 launch new high-stakes battles

Darkseid’s Parademons take over Earth, with heroes scrambling to protect humanity and resist defeat

Kyle Rayner is blasted across the galaxy, fighting in a cosmic wrestling ring for a chance to return

Donna Troy and Roy Harper face off against Darkseid’s daughter as the Omega Tournament escalates

Spoilers Spoilers Spoilers… Today, DC Comics publishes two DC K.O. tie-in titles Titans #31 by John Layman and Pete Woods, and Green Lantern Galactic Slam #1 by Jeremy Adams, Cian Tormey and Pat Boutin.

Well, no chance of that, it seems. The Parademons have taken the Earth as their own. As well as a Titan or two.

And as Kyle Rayner gets boom tubed far, far away during the battle… and trying to get back.

So as the Titans are also on Gemworld, trying to give the evacuated Earth population safe…

So Kyle Rayner is having to fight his own tournament of battles to try and find a way to get home.

But it's all part of Darkseid's great big plan…

… Or, at least, those who are trying to serve him which works out as the exact same thing.

And Daddy's Dearest Daughter is doing the same thing on Earth…

Which is where the Galactic Slam Gang end up… after she's done with it.

That's Darkseid's parademons for you! They'll never appear on any home rennovation TV shows. Not officially, anyway. Titans #31 by John Layman and Pete Woods, and Green Lantern Galactic Slam #1 by Jeremy Adams, Cian Tormey and Pat Boutin are published by DC Comics today.

DC K.O.: Green Lantern Galactic Slam #1 by Jeremy Adams, Cian Tormey and Pat Boutin

As the K.O. tournament rages on Earth, the cosmos holds its collective breath as the heroes of our planet fight for the survival of the very universe. But the cavalry is on the horizon! Kyle Rayner, in a bid to provide cover for his fellow Green Lanterns, has found himself pummeled across the galaxy and into the ring of…a wrestling federation?! Oh no…oh dear heavens no… is Omega Bam Man about to enter the DC K.O. fray?! Oh mah gawd! An entire cavalcade of brawlers is right behind him! Are there tables? Somebody get the tables!

As the K.O. tournament rages on Earth, the cosmos holds its collective breath as the heroes of our planet fight for the survival of the very universe. But the cavalry is on the horizon! Kyle Rayner, in a bid to provide cover for his fellow Green Lanterns, has found himself pummeled across the galaxy and into the ring of…a wrestling federation?! Oh no…oh dear heavens no… is Omega Bam Man about to enter the DC K.O. fray?! Oh mah gawd! An entire cavalcade of brawlers is right behind him! Are there tables? Somebody get the tables! Titans #31 by John Layman and Pete Woods

Something has gone wrong in the Omega Tournament, and the planet's transformation into New Apokolips has accelerated! Darkseid's forces arrive on Earth to witness his rebirth, so it's up to Donna Troy and Roy Harper to hold them back! But can they survive against Grail, the daughter of Darkseid?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!