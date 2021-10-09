Titans United #2 Preview: Kite Man Triumphant

The Titans are getting their butts kicked in this preview of Titans United #2, in stores on Tuesday by DC Comics. And sure, that happens to all the superheroes sometimes. You can't really judge them for it. Except for one thing. They're getting their butt's kicked… by Kite-Man! Check out the preview below.

TITANS UNITED #2 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0821DC165

0821DC166 – TITANS UNITED #2 (OF 7) CVR B KAEL NGU CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Jose Luis, Jonas Trindade (CA) Jamal Campbell

Guest-Starring Hawk and Dove! The Titans uncover a plot against them. Someone has been stealing their powers, but who? And what has it got to do with Superboy? Guest-starring Hawk and Dove.

In Shops: 10/12/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.