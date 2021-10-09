Titans United #2 Preview: Kite Man Triumphant

The Titans are getting their butts kicked in this preview of Titans United #2, in stores on Tuesday by DC Comics. And sure, that happens to all the superheroes sometimes. You can't really judge them for it. Except for one thing. They're getting their butt's kicked… by Kite-Man! Check out the preview below.

TITANS UNITED #2 (OF 7)
DC Comics
0821DC165
0821DC166 – TITANS UNITED #2 (OF 7) CVR B KAEL NGU CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Cavan Scott (A) Jose Luis, Jonas Trindade (CA) Jamal Campbell
Guest-Starring Hawk and Dove! The Titans uncover a plot against them. Someone has been stealing their powers, but who? And what has it got to do with Superboy? Guest-starring Hawk and Dove.
In Shops: 10/12/2021
SRP: $3.99

