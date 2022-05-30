TMNT Collectors Can Bid On 7 CGC 9.6 Books At Auction Today

TMNT collectors are burning up the aftermarket as we speak, as collectors rediscover their childhoods on a daily basis and at huge prices. Seriously, in my small shop, we are getting unbelievable prices right now for anything Heroes in a Half Shell. The most requested issues, by far, are anything Mirage. Doesn't matter what issues either, they want em all. At Heritage Auctions today, they have a cool bundle taking bids, as you can get TMNT mirage issues #39 (2 copies), 40, 42, 43, 44, and 48, all of them CGC graded copies, all seven 9.6 grade. The lot is sitting at $280, and you can see the books below.

TMNT Mirage Goodness

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CGC-Graded Group of 7 (Mirage Studios, 1991-92) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Includes issues #39 (2 copies), 40, 42, 43, 44, and 48. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value for group = $70." Of all the graded comics I have held over the years, I must say that Mirage TMNT are some of the best looking comics to get graded. The covers all really pop, the variations on the logo are always centered right below the grading label and look fantastic. I don;t know, I just really enjoy these presented like this. I hope I can grab some myself sometime, I have a graded 5th printing of #1 in my possession, but some covers I would also like to have for my personal collection.

This would be a good lot to pick up in that case, though you may also want to bid if you are a TMNT collector. Go here to get more info on this lot, and place a bid if you are so inclined. For more cool book lots and other keys and such taking bids today, be sure to scroll around at all of the other auctions as well. There is some great stuff in this week's auction, for any budget as well.