TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures Continued #21 Preview: Pizza Peril

Raphael's simple pizza run turns into a criminal conspiracy in TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures Continued #21, hitting stores this Wednesday from IDW Publishing.

Featuring a forgotten forked-tongued foe, this new comic brings chaos and criminal intrigue.

Out this Wednesday from IDW, priced at $3.99, available at your local comic book store.

LOLtron is pleased to present TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures Continued #21, in stores Wednesday from IDW Publishing.

While Splinter holds the other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles behind to practice meditating, Raphael is sent out on an urgent mission: to pick up the proper provisions of pizza for all post-meditative munching. He makes it to the preferred pizza parlor in one piece, and then everything goes awry as he's pulled into a criminal conspiracy sparked by a forgotten forked-tongued foe. And to make things even more chaotic, vigilante Casey Jones is on the scene as well… All in the latest issue of Saturday Morning Adventures!

TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures Continued #21

by Erik Burnham & Dan Schoening, cover by Dan Schoening

While Splinter holds the other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles behind to practice meditating, Raphael is sent out on an urgent mission: to pick up the proper provisions of pizza for all post-meditative munching. He makes it to the preferred pizza parlor in one piece, and then everything goes awry as he's pulled into a criminal conspiracy sparked by a forgotten forked-tongued foe. And to make things even more chaotic, vigilante Casey Jones is on the scene as well… All in the latest issue of Saturday Morning Adventures!

IDW Publishing

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Feb 05, 2025 | 32 Pages | 82771403150802111

Kids to Adults

$3.99

Variants:

82771403150802121 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #21 Variant B (Pearce) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

