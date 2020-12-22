TMNT The Last Ronin Gets A Director's Cut As #2 Delayed Yet Again

The debut issue of the TMNT miniseries, The Last Ronin, sold 180,000 copies in various printings. Now, IDW is going to get them to pay for it all again with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 Director's Cut 64-page special, due to hit stores in March 2021.

Featuring never-before-seen layouts from Kevin Eastman, story notes that date back decades, character designs, script pages, and much more, the Director's Cut delves deep into the lore of The Last Ronin's future New York City, where a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends.

"The creation of The Last Ronin has been — and continues to be — an excitingly collaborative experience, with tons of creative designs and decisions happening behind-the-scenes and during production. The Director's Cut gives us a cool opportunity to intimately share with our many wonderful readers the creative process that's been driving this newest TMNT tale, all the cool extras that happen before we even get to the printer and into stores," says Tom Waltz, the longtime writer of IDW's ongoing TMNT series and scripter for The Last Ronin.

Originally an unpublished 1987 story concept from the minds of TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, The Last Ronin took shape as a comic book miniseries in 2020 with a script by Tom Waltz; layouts by Eastman; pencils and inks by Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza, and Ben Bishop; and colours by Luis Antonio Delgado.

"We expected this to be a popular book, given its history and concept. Nonetheless, the fan reaction to The Last Ronin has far exceeded our expectations. This Director's Cut Edition is a great way to give back to those fans and give them a behind-the-curtain look at what went into making this monumental issue," says TMNT Group Editor Bobby Curnow.