Today Is The Biggest Mighty Morphin Power Rangers FOC Of The Year

Boom Studios has pulled out all the stops for the 30th anniversary of Power Rangers this year with #110 revealed as a prelude to Darkest Hour.

It's all been building to this. As Bleeding Cool previously reported, longtime publisher Boom Studios has pulled out all the stops for the 30th anniversary of Power Rangers this year. This past week saw the release of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #110, which right before release Boom revealed was actually an official prelude to what the publisher is billing as the biggest Power Rangers event they've ever done – Darkest Hour.

And just how dark will Darkest Hour get? Quite dark if issue #110 is any indication, because the issue ends with current Green Ranger, Matt Cook, seemingly murdering his mentor, former Ranger, and head of Promethea, Grace Sterling in cold blood while under the thrall of Mistress Vile. That's in addition to revealing Mistress Vile's army, which includes the red-hot Death Ranger, and a brand new Zord piloted by none other than Lord Zedd in a new Ranger form. From what I'm hearing, Boom slipping retailers an advance look at the issue resulted in a nearly 30% jump (and above the previous issue) at FOC.

But that may pale in comparison with what is likely to be the most important FOC date for Power Rangers this year – today. Indeed today, retailers will be finalizing their orders for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111, the first official chapter of Darkest Hour, and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special #1.

As I understand it, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111 immediately ratchets up the stakes for the entire Rangerverse, including bringing in Lord Drakkon and his "Suicide Squad"-style Ranger team from the Coinless universe among other Ranger teams from across multiple seasons and over 100 issues of Boom's Power Rangers comics, evoking memories of the franchise defining Shattered Grid event. But the big reveal comes at the end of the issue with a first appearance that is sure to have Ranger fans talking. Is it an upgraded or transformed Ranger as Boom has done with Ranger Slayer or the Omega Rangers in the past? Or a brand new Ranger like the Solar Rangers or Death Ranger? Or the arrival of yet a bigger bad… perhaps even the Rangerverse's Thanos… Dark Specter?

We'll know on August 23rd when Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #111 lands on store shelves just five days before the 30th anniversary of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers debuting on television in the States. This will be followed the next week by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special #1, just two days after the official 30th anniversary of the franchise.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special #1 is going to be an all-star affair with former Power Rangers comic writers and artists, including Ryan Parrott, Mat Groom, Eleonora Carlini, Hendry Prasetya, Macro Renna, and Francesco Mortarino returning to the franchise alongside current writer Melissa Flores and the upcoming Ranger Academy team of Maria Ingrande Mora and Jo Mi-Gyeong. The issue features tributes to the late Jason David Frank (who played Tommy Oliver across multiple series) and Richard Genelle (who played Ernie in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers). But the biggest reason to pick up this issue is the Power Rangers writing debut of original Pink Ranger Kimberly Hart, Amy Jo Johnson. Johnson co-wrote a story with writing partner Matt Hotson that acts as a prelude to their upcoming event series Power Rangers: The Return, which was announced at Comic-Con International in San Diego and unlocked as part of Boom's Power Rangers 30th Anniversary campaign on Kickstarter earlier in the year. And from what I'm hearing, Johnson and Hotson snuck a first appearance into their story as well…

So while these two critical issues release a week apart in August, comic shops will have to place their bets today for the two biggest Power Rangers issues of the year. Will the jump in orders be even bigger than for issue #110 a month ago? Or will retailers risk coming up short despite Boom making the main A covers on both issues fully returnable? We'll know soon enough, but in the meantime, you've been warned to reserve your copy while you still can.

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #111 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230409

In the kickoff of this monumental 12-month event, Mistress Vile has won, or so it seems, with control of the Grid and Dark Specter's infections spreading through the universe!

As if an epic battle between Vile and the Vessel wasn't enough, the separated and stranded Rangers receive help from the last team they'd expect, but it may not be the help they were hoping for…

In the tradition of Shattered Grid and perfectly timed with the 30th anniversary of Power Rangers, writer Melissa Flores (Dead Lucky) and Simona Di Gianfelice (All-New Firefly) kick off the event they've been building to for the last year that will forever change the Power Rangers universe!

Fans of Marvel Zombies and DCeased wouldn't be caught dead missing out on the debut of the Dark Grid Variant Covers-the most twisted threats the Rangers have ever seen brought to life!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MMPR 30TH ANNV SPECIAL #1 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230419

(W) Ryan Parrott, Melissa Flores, Mat Groom, Amy Jo Johnson, Matt Hotson, Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Hendry Prasetya, Eleonora Carlini, Marco Renna, Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Dan Mora

A landmark celebratory special featuring 5 brand new stories paying homage to the legacy of Rangers with stories by Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun), Mat Groom (Inferno Girl Red), the original Mighty Morphin Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson and Matt Hotson (Titans), and young adult author Maria Ingrande Mora (Fragile Remedy), along with current Mighty Morphin Power Rangers superstar scribe Melissa Flores!

Joining the celebration are returning fan-favorite Power Rangers artists including Hendry Prasteya, Eleonora Carlini, and Marco Renna!

Between a spotlight on Ernie in Angel Grove, Alpha 5's struggle to find his true purpose, a mind-bending "What If?" story about Tommy's powers which introduces an all-new alternate universe, an additional tale about his marriage to Kat, and a deeper look at the Ranger Academy, this anniversary issue is truly packed full of content worthy of the 30-year legacy.

Along with 40 pages of brand new morphinominal material, celebrate 30 years of Power Rangers with an additional 24 pages of classic material that fans new and old will be delighted to experience!

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 9.99

