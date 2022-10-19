First Appearance Alert: Mistress Vile Debut In MMPR #101

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #101 drops in comic shops next week and kicks off what publisher Boom Studios are dubbing the "Recharged Era" after longtime writer Ryan Parrott and an army of the Rangerverse's favourite artists' milestone 100th issue. And it looks like fellow Massive-verse writer Dead Lucky's Melissa Flores and artist Simona Di Gianfeliece plan to make their mark from the beginning.

Parrot and company certainly shook things up before exiting, with the original Red Ranger, Jason Lee, being separated from the Morphin Grid and seemingly retiring until further notice. The red-hot Death Ranger defeated, but in the wind. And fan favourite Trini Kwan, the original Yellow Ranger, stepping up to assume the mantle of the Red Omega Ranger and newcomer Kevor Vrin becoming the Yellow Omega Ranger.

And as we reported ahead of Final Order Cutoff, akin to Lord Drakkon, longtime villain Rita Repulsa will get a major makeover in the "Recharged Era" as the deadly new Mistress Vile with her first cover appearance on Rose Besch's 1-in-100 incentive cover. To what extent Repulsa's new moniker is connected to her father, Master Vile, remains to be seen…

And as I understand it, Ranger fans won't have to wait long to find out as Mistress Vile will not just have a first cover appearance in issue #101, but a full first appearance. And if it's anything like Lord Drakkon's first appearance in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #9, it'll have long-lasting ramifications. If you haven't done so already, you may want to reserve your copy from your local comic shop now… rather than paying a premium on the aftermarket when it inevitably sells out.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #101 is in stores next week on Wednesday, the 26th of October.

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #101 CVR A MANHANINI

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220288

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Mateus Manhanini

The CHARGE TO 100 brought everything together in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100, now discover the bold new future for the bestselling franchise!

Writer Melissa Flores (Power Rangers, The Dead Lucky) and artist Simona Di Gianfelice (All-New Firefly) reunite all of your favorite Rangers, recharged and ready for a bold new direction for your favorite Teenagers With Attitude that begins right here!In Shops: Oct 26, 2022 SRP: $3.99