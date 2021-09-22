Today, Marvel Has Cancelled Guardians Of The Galaxy

It's been missing from the last couple of solicitations listings, but often in Marvel Comics that means the schedules are being jiggled around. But with the release of Guardians Of The Galaxy #18 today, the final issue in The Last Annihilation crossover, Marvel confirms that the title has been cancelled for now. Not to fret too much, Guardians Of The Galaxy fans, no doubt their stories will continue in writer Al Ewing's other space-based title S.W.O.R.D. which already shares some characters. And with Karen Gillen confirming she starts filming Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 next month, you know that there will be another Guardians comic book series just around the corner. Just not until 2022 at the earliest.

In 2019, Marvel announced this relaunch of the series, originally written by Al Ewing and drawn by Juann Cabal, as a team led by Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon alongside Marvel Boy, Nova, Phyla-Vell, Moondragon, and Hercules fighting against the Gods of Olympus, though Gamora, Groot and Drax also appeared as prominent supporting characters, Wiccan and Hulkling later join as members as do Storm, Super Skrull, a couple of Quasars, Mantis and Doctor Doom. It crossed over with Empyre, Hellfire Gala, and just ran its own Last Annihilation crossover too. The final issue of which, and of the series as a whole, is published today…

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18 ANHL

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210708

(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Brett Booth

THE LAST ANNIHILATION CONCLUDES!

• The Guardians and their allies are being overrun on all fronts by the Mindless Armies of Dormammu. There's only one hope for the galaxy as we know it.

• ROCKET RACCOON has a plan. All he needs to know is Dormammu's weak spot.

• Dormammu doesn't have a weak spot.

• Uh-oh.

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 SRP: $3.99