Karen Gillan To Direct Film About A Convention Circuit Horror Actress

Karen Gillan has been doing the interview circuit for the release of her new movie in the UK, Gunpowder Milkshake. But she's also been talking about Doctor Who, her Marvel movies, and what she does in the interim. Talking to Clive Anderson on BBC Radio 4's Front Row, she was also asked about the short films she writes and directs, to date that has been The Hoarding, ICoward, Conventional, and The Party's Just Beginning (the latter of which would have been called Tupperware Party but the Tupperware brand objected at their name used in a dark film exploring the nature of grief). Clive Anderson asked if the massive Marvel movies made it harder to work on those films, taking up so much of her time. Confirming that Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is to start filming next month, she talked about the next personal film she's working on, which may well draw on her own experiences as a genre movie actor.

"They do take up a lot of time but you also have a lot of time in between the giant set-ups with all the lights and all the special effects, and so what I do is write my screenplays during the making of those big movies, and so I definitely have my next one almost finished, the screenplay almost done, this is going to be more in the horror space but not full horror, it's going to be about an actress on the horror convention circuit."

It sounds like the perfect kind of film to show at a convention as well. Almost as if it was designed perfectly for such an opportunity as conventions start to return across the world.

Gunpowder Milkshake is an action thriller film directed by Navot Papushado, with a script co-written by Papushado and Ehud Lavski. The film stars Karen Gillan as a young hitwoman who must team up with her estranged mother, Lena Headey, and her former colleagues Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Bassett to save a young man girl, Chloe Coleman, from rival assassins. Filmed in 2019, Gunpowder Milkshake was released in the United States on July 14th, 2021, by Netflix with a simultaneous limited theatrical release. It has now been released in cinemas in the UK and available streaming on Sky Cinema.