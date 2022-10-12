Today, Marvel Publishes 9 Judgment Day Comics – But Which Do You Buy?

Today, Marvel Comics published nine AXE: Judgment Day tie-in comic books. And while some may have thought that AXE: Eternals #1 or AXE: Death To The Mutants #3 may be the more important tie-in in making sense of the Judgment Day comic books, it is not. It's not even Legion Of X #6, which fills in what went down with the assault by Uranos on Arakko and how Legion saves as many as he can, which was pretty spoiled by previous Judgment Day comics to be fair. Instead, all eyes should be on Immortal X-Men #7 which radically reinterprets the events of AXE: Judgment Day #5. If you are following the series but want to keep your costs down, Immortal X-Men and Legion Of X are two comics you most need, with AXE: Eternals or AXE: Death To The Mutants to follow…

AXE DEATH TO MUTANTS #3 (OF 3)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Guiu Villanova (CA) Esad Ribic

It looks like the end of the world. The world is taking it personally. The Machine That Is Earth is having a very bad day. Rated T+ In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: $3.99

AXE ETERNALS #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Nic Klein

THE THIRD & FINAL STORY-CRITICAL A.X.E. ONE-SHOT! Ajak has come a long way. She's met her maker. Hell, she's made her maker. Now can she – or anyone – survive her maker? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: $3.99

AXE IRON FIST #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Yg, Michael (CA) Philip Tan

IRON FIST FACES HIS GREATEST CHALLENGE – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! After the clash between Lin Lie and his brother Lin Feng, Lin Lie – the current Iron Fist, protector of the mystical city of K'un-Lun – must reclaim access to K'un-Lun! But not before he faces a trial unlike any other: SHOU-LAO THE UNDYING?! Wait, what does LOKI have to do with all of this? Find out when IRON FIST and LOKI face JUDGMENT!Rated T+In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: $4.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #42

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) Juan Frigeri

JUDGMENT DAY MUST COME FOR US ALL – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Though Carol has had more than enough of being judged lately, there's no escaping THIS Judgment Day as it determines whether Earth lives or dies. But as Carol and Lauri-Ell give their heroic best to prove their worth an…unexpected new player emerges. Rated T+In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: $3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #48

MARVEL COMICS

(W) David Pepose (A) Juan Cabal (CA) CAFU

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Trapped alone inside the Baxter Building with no backup in sight, the Invisible Woman battles her way up 35 flights of death traps to stop the mad science of OUBLIETTE MIDAS! But with the clock running out on the Celestial's judgment, can Sue save her husband, Reed, from becoming the latest cog in the Exterminatrix's interdimensional war machine? Can the Thing and the Human Torch free themselves from Oubliette's twisted schemes, or will the hijacked Baxter Building prove to be the FF's ultimate undoing? It's Judgment Times Four, as the Fantastic Four don't plan to go down without a fight! Rated T In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: $3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #7

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mark Brooks

A SERIOUS BAMF! – A.X.E. TIE-IN! Even if you're the heart of the X-Men, there're days you want to tear out people's heart. Judgment day is one of them. What extreme steps will Nightcrawler take in the name of the Spark? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: $3.99

LEGION OF X #6

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Rafael Pimentel (CA) Dike Ruan

DIVINE JUDGMENT OF THE ATTACK ON MARS! – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Judgment Day has arrived…and our very own Legion is on the chopping block! The Eternal Uranos launches a savage attack on Arakko, but it's not only the planet Mars that's at stake. Is David Haller a hero, will he succumb to his madness just as everyone – perhaps even the Celestials themselves – predicts? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: $3.99

WOLVERINE #25

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Ben Percy (A) Emma Kubert, Andrea DiVito, Various (CA) Adam Kubert

CELEBRATING 25 ISSUES OF LOGAN'S LATEST RUN! – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

A desperate race to the top of the world forces WOLVERINE to team-up with SOLEM! But will the HAND'S HELLBRIDE bring them to an untimely end, or will the CELESTIAL doom the unlikely team-up? PLUS: BAR BRAWL! A rough and tumble 25th issue celebratory story with an array of artists ready to unleash some adamantium-laced action!In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: $4.99

X-FORCE #32

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Joshua Cassara

Kraven takes his hunt to Krakoa, to prove he is the apex predator-and not even the mutants, the so-called dominant species, are a match for his prowess. Will this spell the end of X-FORCE, and mutantdom as we know it? In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: $3.99