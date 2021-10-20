Today, Two Marvel Characters Return From The Dead Missing Memories

I don't know, you want for ages for two mystical major Marvel characters to die, then return from the dead – but only as past versions of themselves, missing everything that has happened to them in the past fifty years of Marvel continuity, including their marriages. And then two come along at one, on the same day. Welcome to The Trial Of Magneto #3 and The Death of Doctor Strange #2. Oh, spoilers.

The Scarlet Witch, Bleeding Cool had basically predicted. We stated that, even though she was not a mutant, Cerebro had been tricked into backing her up in the Battlestar Galactica-like memory bank of mutant souls and gene samples – but only a much older version of herself.

Which is just what has happened, she has no knowledge of her children or of her marriage. But then the same thing happens to Doctor Strange who kept a back-up of himself from the sixties as well, in case of death and has no idea about anything that has happened since…

… including his own marriage to Clea.

Given that they are both teachers at the Strange Academy, that may make for some entertaining lessons where the pupils teach them about everything instead. Though for Wanda at least, she gets the telepathic cliff notes…

At least one version of her does, anyway…

She's not alone in a Krakoan highlights episode either, as Echo gets a quick update on the history of her Phoenix host past as well…

Always got to keep a tape of atrocities committed on hand, just in case.

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211077

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Kaare Andrews

REST IN PEACE STEPHEN STRANGE! With the Sorcerer Supreme gone, so too are Earth's magical defenses! Now the rest of Earth's heroes have their hands full with multiple invasions from other dimensions. Some are familiar…but some are new… and frightening! Meet the Three Mothers! RATED T+In Shops: Oct 20, 2021 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211142

(W) Leah Williams (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Valerio Schiti

JUDGE, JURY AND HEXECUTIONER! The truth won't stay buried. Nor will other things… Who lurks in the shadows, and what do they know? RATED T+In Shops: Oct 20, 2021 SRP: $3.99 PHOENIX SONG ECHO #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211186

(W) Rebecca Roanhorse (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Cory Smith

STRAIGHT OUT OF HER TRANSFORMATION IN AVENGERS, ECHO GETS AN EXHILARATING SOLO SERIES FROM BESTSELLER REBECCA ROANHORSE! Against all odds, one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel Universe chose Maya Lopez, a deaf street fighter, as its new avatar. And the burning question on everyone's minds is: WHY?! But Echo is the last person to answer. Still learning her new cosmic abilities – and struggling with the Phoenix's overwhelming personality – Echo strikes out to return to her roots. But the reservation has even fewer answers. And where power goes, evil follows. Someone wants Echo to fail – and unleash a power only the greatest heroes in history have been able to control. Avengers artist Luca Maresca joins superstar writer Rebecca Roanhorse for a story that will light the universe on fire! RATED T+In Shops: Oct 20, 2021 SRP: $4.99