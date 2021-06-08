Todd McFarlane's Spawn's Universe #1 Has "Well Over" 200,000 Orders

Bleeding Cool told you that Spawn's Universe #1, the new launch titles for Todd McFarlane's new series of Spawn titles kicking off in 2021, would be Image Comics' best-selling launch issue of the century. And so it has turned out, with orders of over 200,000, as reported by Image Comics. "Well over" 200,000 it seems. Todd also told Bleeding Cool that he believes King Spawn #1 will do the same. Indeed, Image Comics report it will likely beat the new record.

On the heels of the Spawn's Universe #1's Wednesday, June 23 release will be King Spawn, McFarlane's first NEW ongoing Spawn series since 1992. King Spawn, which will be out in August, is projected to have even higher sales than Spawn's Universe #1. Spawn's Universe and King Spawn are only the beginning. Coming in October is the highly anticipated Gunslinger series and in December comes another brand-new title called The Scorched. Both series are also on track to sell more than 200K units each, meaning that by the end of 2021, McFarlane will have crossed the threshold of 200K units with four different titles in less than six months.

Here's the solicitationsfor both: