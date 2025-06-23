Tom Brevoort, Kirbons, Mysterium, Krakoa, Moon Knight & Pym Particles

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: mysterium, tom brevoort

In last week's Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #4, Hank Pym needed to whip up some mystrium. You know, the magical mutant metal that solved the intergalactic economic crisis and made the Krakoan Earth and Arakko the financial centre of the galaxy, and off limits, while buying themselves protection? and revealed to have been created using fictional Marvel elemental particles, kirbons, exposed to energy in the Phoenix's White Hot Room?

Well, it hasn't been a thing for a while, but it popped up in last week's Moon Knight: Fist of Konshu #4, as Hank Pym needed a slab of the stuff to help save the day. And in doing so…

…stating that Kirbons are the very Pym Particles that he used to shrink and grow in size. Which led to social media responses, in anger against Group X-Men Editor Tom Brevoort, with one saying, "Tom Brevoort is retconing yet another Krakoan achievement. Mysterium – which, if you recall, was a huge plot point in S.W.O.R.D. and was harvested only through mutant circuits – has been retconed into being Pym particles all along in this week's Moon Knight… Unfortunately for him, his obsessive efforts to render the Krakoan era obsolete will not find success, because no matter how hard he works to strip it of all its in-universe achievements, he will never be able to erase how it resonates with real people and contemporary issues."

Another added, "That is so ridiculous. It took mutants workout together to leave the universe to get that and now that achievement is just wiped away? Can we get a new editor, please?"

Of course, Tom Brevoort didn't actually edit the Moon Knight comic in question. More on that in a minute. Because, yes, S.W.O.R.D. #7 from 2021 by Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli revealed that S.W.O.R.D. has been pulling Mysterium from the White Hot Room, and that it was made of kirbons.

But the issue of Wasp referred to from 2023 was also written by Al Ewing.

In which the Wasp confirmed that kirbons and Pym Particles are the same.

And Tom Brevoort on his Substack newsletter, talking about editorial practices at Marvel, said "sometimes there are miscommunications, and on other occasions somebody doesn't check something that they probably should have – I got dinged online for some developments concerning Mysterium this past week that I was completely unaware were happening in a non-X title, and that's not really supposed to happen. But comic books are made by human beings, and so errors happen." But in this case, it seems that nothing actually changed from what it was before…

