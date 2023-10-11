Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Arcbound, frank tieri, NYCC, scott snyder, tom hardy

Tom Hardy Joins Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri & Ryan Smallman for Arcbound

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool scooped the news on Arcbound, a new comic by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri and Ryan Smallman, and now Tom Hardy as well.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool scooped the news on Arcbound, a new comic book series by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri and Ryan Smallman, being launched for New York Comic-Con. The Hollywood Reporter have now run the news as an exclusive but, to be fair, they do mention the series has another credit, one Tom Hardy. And, just like Keanu Reeves and his comic BRZRKR from Boom Studios, Tom Hardy will lend his appearance to the lead character of Arcbound. With variant covers by Ryan Ottley, Clay Mann, Tyler Kirkham and Dan Panosian.

The first issue of Arcbound will be published in March, but there will be an Ashcan edition at New York Comic Con at the Arcbound Booth #3063 where Tom Hardy, Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri and Ryan Smallman will be signing copies from 4:45 p.m – 5:30 p.m on the Saturday, after their panel.

ARCBOUND: A First Look with Co-Creators Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, and Ryan Smallman

Sat, Oct 14, 2023 3-4pm Room 409

"ARCBOUND": Dive deep into the cosmos with Eisner Award winner Scott Snyder, comic titan Frank Tieri, and art phenom Ryan Smallman. Embark on an intergalactic odyssey through a galaxy in turmoil, where an appalling betrayal forces the series' protagonist, Kai, into an interstellar rebellion. This 12-part comic series questions what it means to be human in a universe where your mortal body is optional. Grab an exclusive first look at this explosive new franchise and join the creators for an insider's Q&A. "The formidable corporatocracy, Zynitec, harnesses the unmatched energy of Kronium to assert its dominion across the stars. The Arcbound series chronicles the journey of Kai, a resolute Mediator Captain, tasked with maintaining Zynitec's lifeline to Kronium. However, as he grapples with the morality of his role, revelations about Zynitec's dubious past thrust him into a poignant quandary: to remain loyal to the empire or to confront the forces that molded him into a tool of oppression."

Tom Hardy is quoted as saying "I've always been drawn to the creative process in all aspects of storytelling – and with comics, I find it's a fascinating playground to explore. A place where as long as you have a great creative team and the ability to illustrate, write, and discuss – you can build epic worlds together. Worlds you have the distinct freedom to shape, modify, redefine, dismantle and rebuild without the constraints of limited budgets and resources. The canvas is limitless, a vast expanse to explore the human condition, character depth, and boundless realms, all only limited by our collective imagination. It's an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside such industry legends as Scott, Frank, and Ryan in helping to bring the Arcbound universe to life. They have created an epic world that is as exciting to explore for those who enjoy comics as it is for those who create them."

The publisher has been unnamed but I would guess it was Image Comics. Dark Horse and IDW are also possibilities. Maybe Tom would be a stable mate to Keanu over at Boom? Or is it all DSTLRY?

And there are social media links:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!