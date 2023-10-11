Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: , , , ,

Tom Hardy Joins Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri & Ryan Smallman for Arcbound

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool scooped the news on Arcbound, a new comic by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri and Ryan Smallman, and now Tom Hardy as well.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool scooped the news on Arcbound, a new comic book series by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri and Ryan Smallman, being launched for New York Comic-Con. The Hollywood Reporter have now run the news as an exclusive but, to be fair, they do mention the series has another credit, one Tom Hardy. And, just like Keanu Reeves and his comic BRZRKR from Boom Studios, Tom Hardy will lend his appearance to the lead character of Arcbound.  With variant covers by Ryan Ottley, Clay Mann, Tyler Kirkham and Dan Panosian.

The first issue of Arcbound will be published in March, but there will be an Ashcan edition at New York Comic Con at the Arcbound Booth #3063 where Tom Hardy, Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri and Ryan Smallman will be signing copies from 4:45 p.m – 5:30 p.m on the Saturday, after their panel.

ARCBOUND: A First Look with Co-Creators Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, and Ryan Smallman
Sat, Oct 14, 2023 3-4pm Room 409
"ARCBOUND": Dive deep into the cosmos with Eisner Award winner Scott Snyder, comic titan Frank Tieri, and art phenom Ryan Smallman. Embark on an intergalactic odyssey through a galaxy in turmoil, where an appalling betrayal forces the series' protagonist, Kai, into an interstellar rebellion. This 12-part comic series questions what it means to be human in a universe where your mortal body is optional. Grab an exclusive first look at this explosive new franchise and join the creators for an insider's Q&A.

"The formidable corporatocracy, Zynitec, harnesses the unmatched energy of Kronium to assert its dominion across the stars. The Arcbound series chronicles the journey of Kai, a resolute Mediator Captain, tasked with maintaining Zynitec's lifeline to Kronium. However, as he grapples with the morality of his role, revelations about Zynitec's dubious past thrust him into a poignant quandary: to remain loyal to the empire or to confront the forces that molded him into a tool of oppression."

What is Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri & Ryan Stallman's Arcbound at NYCC?

Tom Hardy is quoted as saying "I've always been drawn to the creative process in all aspects of storytelling – and with comics, I find it's a fascinating playground to explore. A place where as long as you have a great creative team and the ability to illustrate, write, and discuss – you can build epic worlds together. Worlds you have the distinct freedom to shape, modify, redefine, dismantle and rebuild without the constraints of limited budgets and resources. The canvas is limitless, a vast expanse to explore the human condition, character depth, and boundless realms, all only limited by our collective imagination. It's an honor to have the opportunity to work alongside such industry legends as Scott, Frank, and Ryan in helping to bring the Arcbound universe to life. They have created an epic world that is as exciting to explore for those who enjoy comics as it is for those who create them."

The publisher has been unnamed but I would guess it was Image Comics. Dark Horse and IDW are also possibilities. Maybe Tom would be a stable mate to Keanu over at Boom? Or is it all DSTLRY?

What is Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri & Ryan Stallman's Arcbound?

And there are social media links:

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.