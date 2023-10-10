Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Arcbound, frank tieri, NYCC, Ryan Smallman, scott snyder

What is Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri & Ryan Stallman's Arcbound at NYCC?

On Saturday, there is a listing for an NYCC panel with Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri and Ryan Smallman, about a 12-issue series called Arcbound.

ARCBOUND: A First Look with Co-Creators Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, and Ryan Smallman

Sat, Oct 14, 2023

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Room 409

"ARCBOUND": Dive deep into the cosmos with Eisner Award winner Scott Snyder, comic titan Frank Tieri, and art phenom Ryan Smallman. Embark on an intergalactic odyssey through a galaxy in turmoil, where an appalling betrayal forces the series' protagonist, Kai, into an interstellar rebellion. This 12-part comic series questions what it means to be human in a universe where your mortal body is optional. Grab an exclusive first look at this explosive new franchise and join the creators for an insider's Q&A.

And there are social media links:

Which leads to more teasing phrases and visuals. "Shadows shift and secrets whisper in the cosmos. Prepare for an odyssey beyond imagination. Something's… awakening."

And Scott Snyder's own panels and signing listings has something To Be Announced from 3-4pm on the Saturday, followed by a signing from 4.15-6pm at New York Comic Con. Whatever they are doing looks like it will expect a large crowd.

Scott Snyder is an American comic writer and publisher best known for his work writing American Vampire, Batman, Swamp Thing, and Justice League, as well as showrunning two company-wide Dark Nights crossover storylines. His creator-owned work included Wytches, Undiscovered Country, and Nocterra through Image Comics, as well as lines for ComiXology Originals, Dark Horse and IDW.

Frank Tieri is an American comics writer best known for darker Marvel and DC comic books such as Wolverine, Iron Man, Gotham Underground, Weapon X, Grifter, Harley Quinn, Hercules, Wolverine/Darkness, X-Men: Dracula, Civil War: War Crimes, Deadpool and Catwoman as well as video games, and Archie horror comics such as Jughead The Hunger, and the creator-owned series Pestilence.

Ryan Smallman is a Christian independent illustrator, designer and comic book artist based in São Paulo, Brazi, originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan,

