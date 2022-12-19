Tony Lee Back To Comics, Launching a £2500 Prize For New UK Creators

Comic book writer, screenwriter and novelist Tony Lee is returning to comic books in 2023, after turning to becoming a successful novelist over the pandemic shutdown, with ten new novels to his name. Or rather the name of Jack Gatland. As well as setting up his own publisher, as Hooded Man Media, named after his work on the Robin Hood TV series spinoffs. Tony Lee writes;

"I'm gradually finalising what's happening with ARMY OF ONE, now Lion Forge and ONI have settled down, and this will be coming out, by me / Yishan Li / Bryan Valenza sometime in 2023. In addition to that, we have three new projects being announced in 2023

SIX-GUN SINNER with Ian Richardson and Pau Vassileva

and ARTHURIAN with Amrit Birdi and Bryan Valenza

and PLANETFALL with Sam Hart and Charlie Kirchoff

Expect to see the first page releases in January. He is also publishing novels from other people, "a new Clara Sutton book, more Declan Walsh, Ellie Reckless and Tom Marlowe novels and a new urban fantasy series by me that I've wanted to write for years, and after I finally managed to buy the rights back from a US production company this year, book one, KNAVE OF SPADES will be out early 2023."

As well as launching a new prize for new comic book creators in Britain. "We'll be revealing THE CALIBURN PRIZE, a UK-based prize fund for new and unpublished UK-based comic creators, with the winner of the first £2.5k grant decided by an elite panel of comic professionals, and announced in mid-2023."

Tony Lee is best known in comics for writing Doctor Who for IDW Publishing, as well as MacGuyver for Image, Amanda Hocking's The Hollows, 2000AD and Judge Dredd Megazine, Starship Troopers, Hope Falls, Midnight Kiss and the Pride & Prejudice & Zombies graphic novel. Also look forward to him running over to the USA a few more times this year, including San Diego Comic-Con.